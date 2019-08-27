FEMA and the Ad Council Launch Public Service Announcement for National Preparedness Month

Involving young people in preparedness efforts can help youth, families and communities be prepared and able to respond when faced with disasters.

The campaign products this year, with the tagline "Prepared, Not Scared," encourage parents, teachers, and caregivers to visit Ready.gov/kids so they can teach our youth what to do when a crisis occurs, and how to take preparedness actions together.

"Imagine you are at work or at home and your child is at school or on a playdate when a disaster strikes. Do they know what to do if you are not around?" said Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor. "It is important to have these conversations now and prepare ahead of time to be ready for the unexpected."

Production partner Newfangled Studios created pro bono TV, digital and out-of-home ads. Additionally, FEMA is also teaming up with Sony Pictures on their upcoming film Zombieland: Double Tap to promote the crucial message of emergency preparedness.

"Emergency preparedness should be top of mind for every American," says Chief Campaign Development Officer, Michelle Hillman. "For families with kids in the home, it's especially important. This campaign will continue to empower families to have peace-of-mind knowing their children know what to do in case of a disaster."

This preparedness effort by the Ready Campaign follows 16 years of educating the American public about disaster and emergency preparedness. In that time, $1.6 billion in donated media enabled the campaign to reach millions of Americans and encouraged more than 100 million visits to the campaign's website, Ready.gov.

Each week of National Preparedness Month, the Ready Campaign will emphasize a unique aspect of preparedness:

September 1—7: Save Early for Disaster Costs

September 8—14: Make a Plan to Prepare for Disasters.

September 15—21: Teach Youth to Prepare for Disasters

September 22—30: Get Involved in Your Community's Preparedness.

Editor's Note: FEMA has made historic disaster footage available to media at the following location: https://www.fema.gov/media-library/multimedia/collections/641.

This collection contains historical footage from: 2017: Response and recovery for hurricanes Harvey and Maria, and the California wildfires; 2011: Joplin, MO, tornado; 1994: Northridge Earthquake.

About Federal Emergency Management Agency

FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA's Ready Campaign launched in 2003 as a national public service campaign to educate and empower Americans to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Follow Ready online at ready.gov and on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow FEMA online at fema.gov, the FEMA blog, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The social media links provided are for reference only. FEMA does not endorse any non-government websites, companies or applications.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

