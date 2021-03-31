Female-Founded Pet Food Brand The Honest Kitchen® Adopts the Better Chicken Commitment

The Honest Kitchen® announced today that it has made the Better Chicken Commitment to improve the lives of farm animals. Tweet this

"We began working with the ASPCA last year in a nationwide effort to help drive higher welfare practices. As such, by 2024, we will source 100% of our chickens from farms that have earned GAP Certification, and we will require that all our chickens are processed using a multi-step CAS processing system, which is widely considered more humane," continued Postins.

"Consumer demand for a more humane, accountable food system is strong—and this includes products that are purchased for pets," said Julia Johnson, Manager, Farm Animal Welfare at the ASPCA. "We are proud to see The Honest Kitchen making positive change through their commitment to supporting better welfare practices and encourage other pet food brands to follow suit."

The Honest Kitchen plans to achieve the Better Chicken Commitment by using a phased approach, starting with the company's chicken recipes in their dehydrated line, Proper Toppers® and Parmesan Pecks® cookies, with the goal of these products achieving GAP Certification, which is recognized by the ASPCA, by the end of 2021. The company's chicken recipes in Whole Food Clusters, wet food lines and other treats will all be GAP certified by 2024.

According to a recent public opinion survey completed six months into the pandemic, 72% of survey participants who recently heard about health and safety problems or animal welfare issues in factory farming reported seeking out alternative food sources, with many shifting to products with more assurance of animal welfare. These consumers will soon have more options when seeking out pet food that aligns with their values. Once certified, The Honest Kitchen's products will be included on the ASPCA's Shop With Your Heart Brand List for pet owners looking for better options for their dogs and cats.

For more information about The Honest Kitchen, please visit: https://www.thehonestkitchen.com/

Read The Honest Kitchen's Better Chicken Commitment here: https://www.thehonestkitchen.com/blog/better-chicken-commitment-policy/

For more information about the ASPCA's Shop With Your Heart program, please visit: www.aspca.org/shopwithyourheart

For more information on the Better Chicken Commitment, please visit: http://betterchickencommitment.com/

