Female-led Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Partners with Rebuilding Together of South Sound for "She Build"

Female homeowner in need receives donated new roof from dedicated community members

SEATTLE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerhouse women of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation have done it again by helping to install a brand-new roof in partnership with the Seattle Chapter of National Women in Roofing and Rebuilding Together of South Sound as part of She Build.

"The She Build is a powerful collaboration between the members of the Seattle Chapter of National Women in Roofing and Rebuilding Together South Sound. Together we are committed to helping other women in need by replacing their roof so they can have a safe and healthy home. This is more than just construction; it's a statement that we build stronger, together," said Guardian CEO Lori Swanson. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Guardian was able to tap their charitable giving program, Platinum Gives Back, to solicit donated Owens Corning shingle products for the new roof. The overall scope of this year's She Build project included the removal of the old roof system, a complete resheathing of the entire roof decking, upgrading the ventilation, and a new Asphalt Shingle Roof System.

"In advance of the installation, Fields Roof Service, also based in Western Washington, prepared the home with the roof tear-off and reasheathing. Beacon Roofing Supply made the project possible with the delivery of materials and then the team of Guardian technicians were able to bring the She Build project home quickly and efficiently considering the weather and effects of our springtime rain," continued Swanson.

In support of the project and as part of their commitment to empowering women in the construction industry, Guardian launched a safety and installation training program for their team so they could put these skills to work at this year's 'She Build event. "We choose to encourage community participation and empowerment among our team members and the She Build event brings together our team, its partners, and community organizations who are dedicated to advancing the housing and community issues affecting women," says Swanson.

Women-led and women-focused, She Build provides critical repairs for women-headed households and women-focused community spaces to empower women to maintain safe and healthy homes, make a difference in their communities, and build a supportive community network. Participants come to the builds with a myriad of experiences and skills to share and learn from each other.

If you'd like to learn more about Rebuilding Together South Sound or National Women in Roofing please visit their websites at https://rebuildingtogetherss.org/ and https://www.nationalwomeninroofing.org/.

About Guardian Roofing and Gutters, LLC

Guardian Roofing and Gutters, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

