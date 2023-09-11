Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market to grow by USD 7.76 billion from 2022-2027; North America to account for 61% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The female sexual dysfunction treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 7.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 34.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by age group (above 40 years and below 40 years), Product (Non-hormonal therapy and Hormonal therapy), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 61% of the global market share growth by 2027. The US is a leading country for regional market growth. Factors like the prevalence of breast cancer in the US were found to be 128.3 per 100,000 women and thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will increase the risk and incidence of sexual dysfunction in women. This will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Additionally, an expected rise in the incidence of sexual dysfunction among women is expected to boost the demand for treatment. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the growth opportunities in the market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc.

Pfizer - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatment such as questionnaires and screeners. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide.

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The above 40 years segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising number of incidents of CVDs, diabetes, and cancer among the above 40 years age group. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases in the segment is expected to increase the patient pool and hence the segment growth during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction

Approval and availability of drugs to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder

The growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction is notably driving the market growth. A leading role is played by the International Society for Sexual Medicine in ensuring that the latest evidence-based scientific developments in sexual medicine reach the entire target audience of both male and female sexual health practitioners and patients around the world. It focuses on investing in improved communications and marketing with the goal of providing more awareness, appreciation, and support for sexual medicine/health. Similarly, W2O Group, in collaboration with the American Sexual Health Association, launched an education program called Find My Spark. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market during the forecast period.



The sexual wellness market size is projected to increase by USD 46.47 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography. The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns is the key factor that driving the growth of the market.

The sexual enhancement supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 835.06 million. This sexual enhancement supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (male and female), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The availability of supplements in multiple dosage forms is notably driving the market growth.

