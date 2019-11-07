Female Wells Fargo Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Being Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by her Boss

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer filed a lawsuit today on behalf of Y.G., a 20-year-old junior employee of Wells Fargo, which alleges she was drugged and raped by her manager, Antonio Perez. Criminal charges have been filed in this matter. According to the lawsuit, Perez used his position of power in Wells Fargo to compel Y.G. to go out and celebrate her promotion with him and other Wells Fargo managers. Perez knew Y.G. was 20 years old. During the course of the night he allegedly bought her drinks and then he slipped her date rape drugs. The lawsuit alleges that when she became unconscious, he took her back to the Wells Fargo parking lot and sexually assaulted her. She woke up in a drug induced hangover in his bedroom while he was on a conference call for Wells Fargo managers.

The lawsuit further states that Y. G. immediately went to the police and underwent a rape kit where she was found to have the date rape drug GHB in her system. The lawsuit alleges that Y.G.'s direct supervisor, an assistant branch manager, suspected that Mr. Perez had drugged and raped another junior employee but never warned Y.G.

Just a few weeks ago California enacted legislation to prevent cases like these from being forced into arbitration. The new law takes effect January 1, 2020. Unfortunately, the new law does not benefit women like Y.G. who were forced to give up their rights prior to the law taking effect.

Y.G. said, "I loved my job and what happened to me completely changed the course of my life. I just want the public to hear my story, so hopefully this doesn't happen to anyone else ever again."

"California employers are liable for the conduct of people they employ as managers if that conduct is connected to the workplace. As a San Francisco based company, Wells Fargo should litigate this case in the light of day rather than try to hide behind arbitration," said Y.G.'s attorney, Jayme L. Walker, Partner with Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer.

"It is absolutely outrageous that this young underage girl was allegedly given alcohol and drugged and raped by her manager and we intend to seek justice for her," said Gary Gwilliam, Esq. of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer who represents the Plaintiff.

