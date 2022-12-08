Feminine hygiene products market size is to grow by USD 11,407.53 million growth opportunities led by Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene products market is fragmented, characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027

The feminine hygiene products market size is forecast to grow by USD 11,407.53 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Scope

The feminine hygiene products market report covers the following areas:

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline : The segment includes convenience stores, pharmacies, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Vendors use marketing and promotion techniques including signage branding and price reductions on feminine hygiene goods available at their retail locations. In contrast to online businesses, where customers must wait a certain amount of time for the delivery of their purchases, physical retailers allow customers to make immediate product purchases. Customers receive reliable information within the store which improves the shopping experience. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Online

Geography

Europe : 34% of the market growth will originate from Europe . The increased number of women in the workforce, particularly in countries such as the United Kingdom , France , and Germany , has made investments in hygiene goods such as menstrual cups and tampons more financially feasible. The increase in awareness campaigns regarding the use of new feminine hygiene products with organic ingredients in a variety of colors, forms, sizes, and prices will account for market growth during the forecasted period.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the feminine hygiene products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the feminine hygiene products market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene products market vendors

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,407.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global feminine hygiene products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global feminine hygiene products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Sanitary napkins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Sanitary napkins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Sanitary napkins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Sanitary napkins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Sanitary napkins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Tampons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Tampons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pantyliners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pantyliners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Menstrual cups - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Menstrual cups - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Feminine hygiene wash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Feminine hygiene wash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Feminine hygiene wash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Feminine hygiene wash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Feminine hygiene wash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 120: Albaad Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Albaad Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Albaad Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Bodywise UK Ltd

Exhibit 123: Bodywise UK Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bodywise UK Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bodywise UK Ltd - Key offerings

12.5 Corman SpA

Exhibit 126: Corman SpA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Corman SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Corman SpA - Key offerings

12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

Exhibit 129: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Overview



Exhibit 130: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Key offerings

12.7 Diva International Inc.

Exhibit 132: Diva International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Diva International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Diva International Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Exhibit 135: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 140: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 141: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 143: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

12.10 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 145: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 155: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.13 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 157: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 161: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Ontex BV

Exhibit 166: Ontex BV - Overview



Exhibit 167: Ontex BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Ontex BV - Key news



Exhibit 169: Ontex BV - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 170: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 173: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 175: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

