FEMSelect Expands Pelvic Health Platform Through Strategic Distribution Agreement with ARMS Medical

Partnership Adds Biologic Solutions, Expands Physician Reach, and Supports Scalable Growth Across Women's Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FEMSelect, a women-led medical technology company shaping the future of women's health, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with ARMS Medical, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused on biologic grafts and surgical tools for pelvic reconstruction. This partnership marks another step in FEMSelect's capital-efficient strategy to build a diversified platform in women's health and deepen commercial leverage.

Under the agreement, FEMSelect will distribute ARMS Medical's portfolio of biologic implants used in pelvic reconstruction, led by VNEW® precut decellularized dermal allografts, along with DermaPure®. These solutions complement FEMSelect's EnPlace® approach to pelvic organ prolapse repair and broaden the set of options available to surgeons within FEMSelect's established commercial framework.

With over 10,000 patients treated and 200 surgeons engaged nationwide, ARMS Medical brings an established biologics presence in urogynecology and pelvic reconstruction. Integrating the ARMS Medical portfolio enables FEMSelect to extend its reach and deepen engagement with surgeons seeking biologic options within their surgical approach.

"FEMSelect is committed to developing a diversified portfolio that supports surgeons across key areas of pelvic health," said Sasha Schrode, Chief Executive Officer of FEMSelect. "VNEW® and the broader ARMS Medical biologic portfolio align with this direction and complement the innovation behind EnPlace®. We are pleased to partner with ARMS Medical and to expand the solutions available to the surgeons we serve."

This partnership follows a series of growth initiatives at FEMSelect, including the launch of Elitone for non-surgical incontinence treatment, international expansion, and the completion of a U.S. corporate inversion to position the company for strategic scale. The company continues to advance its vision of becoming a category-defining platform in women's health through focused execution and portfolio expansion.

"Our goal is to provide surgeons with best-in-class biologic and surgical solutions that support responsible, well-informed approaches to pelvic reconstruction," said Robert Greer, Chief Executive Officer of ARMS Medical. "FEMSelect's commercial capabilities and the adoption of EnPlace® across urogynecology make this a strong strategic fit for both organizations."

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is a women-led medical technology company dedicated to advancing care for pelvic floor disorders. Its lead technology, EnPlace®, is a minimally invasive, mesh-free system for pelvic organ prolapse with strong safety and durability data. Through targeted portfolio expansion and commercial excellence, FEMSelect is positioning itself as a leading platform in women's pelvic health.

About ARMS Medical

ARMS Medical is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing biologic grafts and surgical tools used in pelvic floor reconstruction. The company partners with surgeons and health systems across the United States to support responsible, anatomically informed approaches to pelvic surgery.

Media

Stefanie Williamson

[email protected]

631.754.0460

SOURCE FEMSelect