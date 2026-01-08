Fenceworks Expands Footprint into the Southeast with Acquisition of Accurate Fence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenceworks, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading fencing installer and distributor, announced today that it has acquired Accurate Fence, a provider of permanent fencing installation services in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Accurate Fence has built a strong reputation over nearly three decades for quality workmanship, reliable service, and long-standing customer relationships. The company serves a diversified customer base of homebuilders, developers, and commercial clients, offering a comprehensive range of aluminum, wood, vinyl, and chain-link fencing solutions.

"The acquisition of Accurate Fence represents an important step forward in advancing our growth strategy," said Jason Ostrander, Chief Executive Officer of Fenceworks. "Accurate Fence stands out for the strength of its leadership team, the culture they have built, and their consistent focus on delivering high-quality service. We are excited to partner with Jeff and the entire Accurate Fence team as we invest behind the company's next phase of growth and expand our presence in the Southeast."

Jeff McWhorter, Owner of Accurate Fence, added, "We are proud of the business we have built and the strong relationships we have developed with our customers since our founding. Partnering with Fenceworks allows us to continue delivering the same level of service and quality our customers expect, while benefiting from the scale, resources, and support of a broader platform."

About Accurate Fence

Accurate Fence is a leading provider of professional fencing installation services serving the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the company specializes in permanent fencing solutions for homebuilders, developers, and commercial customers, offering a wide range of aluminum, wood, vinyl, and chain-link products. For more information, visit www.accuratefencellc.com.

About Fenceworks

Based in Riverside, California, Fenceworks is a leading fencing installer and distributor serving the nation's largest homebuilders as well as general contractors and local fencing providers. For over 40 years, the company has developed expertise in wood, vinyl, iron, glass, and other high-quality fencing materials, with nearly 20 locations across the West Coast, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, visit www.fenceworks.us.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

