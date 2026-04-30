Fenceworks Expands into Texas with Acquisition of T-Bar Fence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenceworks, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading fencing installer and distributor, announced today its acquisition of T-Bar Fence ("T-Bar"), a provider of fencing, gate, and sport court installation services in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded more than 40 years ago, T-Bar serves homebuilders, general contractors, school districts, and residential customers across North Texas. The company specializes in wood, chain-link, wrought iron, and vinyl fencing, as well as tennis, pickleball, and multi-purpose sport court installations.

The acquisition expands Fenceworks' geographic presence into Texas, one of the largest and fastest-growing single-family housing markets in the United States, while adding sport court installation as a complementary service offering. T-Bar's longstanding customer relationships, local market expertise, and diversified capabilities enhance Fenceworks' ability to serve homebuilders, contractors, and institutional customers across a broader footprint.

"T-Bar has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and we are pleased to welcome the team to Fenceworks," said Jason Ostrander, Chief Executive Officer of Fenceworks. "This acquisition expands our geographic reach into an attractive market and adds a complementary service offering that aligns well with our existing customer base and growth strategy."

"We are excited to join Fenceworks and believe the combination creates meaningful opportunities for our employees and customers," said Mark Spradlin, President of T-Bar Fence. "Fenceworks' scale, resources, and shared commitment to quality position the business for continued growth, while maintaining the service, responsiveness, and relationships that have defined T-Bar for more than four decades."

About T-Bar Fence

T-Bar Fence, based in Mansfield, Texas, provides fencing, gates, and sport court installation services to homebuilders, general contractors, school districts, and residential customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The company offers a broad range of fencing materials, including wood, chain-link, wrought iron, and vinyl, as well as tennis, pickleball, and multi-purpose sport courts. For more information, visit www.tbarfence.com.

About Fenceworks

Fenceworks, headquartered in Riverside, California, is a leading installer and distributor of fencing products serving homebuilders, general contractors, and local fencing providers. The company offers a broad portfolio of wood, vinyl, iron, glass, and other fencing materials and operates nearly 20 locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.fenceworks.us.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital