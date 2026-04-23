Shrieve Chemical Company Acquires Vertec BioSolvents

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company ("Shrieve"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading global distributor of specialized chemicals serving a broad range of end markets, announced today that it has acquired Vertec BioSolvents ("Vertec"), a manufacturer of bio-based solvents headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Vertec has established a strong reputation as a pioneer in bio-based solvent technology, developing proprietary and patented blends that perform as well as or better than petroleum-based solvents. The company serves a diverse set of end markets, including agriculture, home, industrial & institutional (HI&I), coatings & inks, food, and consumer brands. The acquisition expands Shrieve's specialty portfolio and deepens its presence across key end markets. Together, the companies are well positioned to enhance capabilities, broaden the combined portfolio, and strengthen relationships with customers and suppliers.

"Vertec has built a strong reputation for innovative and sustainable chemistry, and we are pleased to welcome their team to Shrieve," said Joey Gullion, Chief Executive Officer of Shrieve. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers as demand continues to shift toward more environmentally responsible solutions, and we're excited to build on Vertec's strong technical foundation."

"We've built Vertec around innovation in sustainable solvents, and joining Shrieve provides an opportunity to accelerate that work," said George "Skip" Laubach, Chief Executive Officer of Vertec. "With access to Shrieve's broader platform, we can continue advancing our product development while expanding our reach to new customers and markets."

About Vertec

Vertec BioSolvents, headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer of bio-based solvents serving the agriculture, HI&I, coatings & inks, food, and consumer brand end markets. Founded in 2001 as a CRADA (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement) out of Argonne National Laboratories, Vertec has developed proprietary and patented blends of bio-based solvents that perform equal to or better than petroleum solvents. Vertec's products help customers reduce environmental impact, create safer workplaces, and respond to the accelerating industry shift toward sustainable chemistry. For more information, visit www.vertecbiosolvents.com.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a leading, value-added chemicals distributor serving attractive markets and end-use applications globally. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has leveraged its knowledge network to find the best match between suppliers, customer needs, and product applications. Through its four operating segments, Industrial Distribution, Specialty Distribution, Specialty Lubricants, and Energy Products and Services, Shrieve markets nearly 1,500 products across more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.shrieve.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: John Ross, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital