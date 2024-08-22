FENDER AND MULTI-AWARD-WINNING ARTIST, FINNEAS, UNVEIL FIRST SIGNATURE ACOUSTASONIC, REFLECTING GENRE-DEFYING STYLES

Having picked up his first guitar at the age of 12, FINNEAS' guitar-playing journey has been a key element in his career. Known for his ability to seamlessly blend acoustic and electronic elements, his music resonates with authenticity and emotional depth. In March 2019, he garnered widespread acclaim for his Grammy-winning contributions to Billie Eilish's breakthrough album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. FINNEAS then stepped into the spotlight with his own debut, the Blood Harmony EP in 2019, followed by his debut full-length album, Optimist, in 2021. His latest collaboration with Billie Eilish on her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT continues to push musical boundaries and has garnered critical acclaim, further solidifying their impact on the music industry. Together, they have captivated a global audience, inspiring a new generation of artists to explore and embrace authenticity and vulnerability in their music. Their dynamic partnership has become a beacon for those seeking to innovate and express genuine emotion through their art.

"The most important thing to me about a guitar is versatility," said FINNEAS. "I was first introduced to the Acoustasonic® guitar in 2019 when I was on tour with Billie, and I played it at every show that year. When we started conversations about my signature model, I knew this guitar was great in a live setting, and I wanted to find ways to take it into the studio and make it a versatile, expressive studio instrument. This is the result of that. "

In addition to the release of his first-ever signature guitar, FINNEAS has just released his latest single, "For Cryin' Out Loud!", now available on all major streaming platforms. This track is a precursor to his much-anticipated sophomore album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, which is set to be released on October 4. Fans can pre-order, add, or save the album now through the provided link HERE.

The FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Player Telecaster® and the Limited Edition FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Telecaster® guitars mark Fender's first-ever Acoustasonic® artist signature guitars. Distinguished by custom electronics curated by FINNEAS, these models combine a magnetic Acoustasonic® Shawbucker™ pickup and a Fishman undersaddle transducer to deliver clean electric, small-body acoustic, and dreadnought acoustic tones. Additionally, both models feature an onboard chorus effect selected by FINNEAS, seamlessly integrating added sonic characters.

The key differences lie in their finishes and places of manufacture: the standard model boasts a modern Cappuccino Fade satin finish on its solid spruce top, while the LE features an all-Arctic White satin finish for a premium aesthetic. Both guitars share a Modern Deep "C"-shape neck for a confident yet comfortable feel and a Shawbucker™ magnetic pickup known for its tonal charm and noiseless performance, ideal for studio use. The standard model is made at Fender's Ensenada facility in Mexico, whereas the limited edition is crafted at Fender's historic facility in Corona, California.

"We are incredibly proud to collaborate with FINNEAS on his first signature guitar," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. "The FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Player Telecaster® and LE FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Telecaster® capture the unique blend of acoustic, electric and onboard effected tones that characterize his music. This guitar is more than an instrument; it's a versatile tool meant to inspire the next generation of producers and artists to explore new sonic landscapes and push their creative boundaries. FINNEAS's innovative spirit and dedication to authenticity shine through in every detail of these signature models."

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments and gear inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. Watch In Conversation with Finneas | Artist Signature Series | Fender.

FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Player Telecaster® ($1399.99 USD, £1,199.00 GBP, €1,399.00 EUR, $2,399.00 AUD, 2126, ¥206,157 JPY)

Purposefully streamlined and equally versatile, the Fender® Acoustasonic® intuitively transitions from acoustic to electric thanks to revolutionary magnetic and under saddle piezo electronics with 3-way switching co-designed with Fishman to deliver an unmatched acoustic experience. This evolution of the Acoustasonic® Player Telecaster® offers a set of six voices chosen by FINNEAS to range from clean electric to small-body and dreadnought acoustic, and includes a hand-selected onboard chorus effect in two positions for a versatile array of studio-worthy sounds. Built with uncompromising tonewoods including a braced solid spruce top, mahogany body and neck, and a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, this Acoustasonic® is crafted to deliver the organic sonic nuance that is sure to resonate. Other personalizations include a Cappuccino Fade satin finish and an engraved FINNEAS signature on the back of the headstock. A deluxe padded gig bag is also included to provide premium protection and portability.

Limited Edition FINNEAS Acoustasonic® Telecaster® ($2499.99 USD, £1,999.00 GBP, €2,299.00 EUR, $4,199.00 AUD, ¥341,000 JPY)

This limited edition American Acoustasonic® Telecaster® offers a set of ten voices chosen by FINNEAS to range from clean electric to various flavors of acoustic and includes a hand-selected onboard chorus effect in two positions for a versatile array of high-fidelity studio-worthy sounds. Built with premium tonewoods including a braced solid spruce top, mahogany body and neck, and an ebony fingerboard and bridge, this Acoustasonic® is crafted to deliver organic sonic nuance that is sure to resonate. Other personalizations include an all-Arctic White satin finish and a FINNEAS signature on the back of the headstock. A deluxe molded hardshell case is also included to provide premium protection and security while traveling.

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019's debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified "Let's Fall in Love for the Night." 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L'Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo. He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of "Best Original Song" for "No Time To Die" from No Time To Die and "What Was I Made For?" for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max's award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak's Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film's boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song "What Was I Made For?" for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy® Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY® Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series "Disclaimer," a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

