FENDER HONORS MULTI-GRAMMY AWARD WINNING DETROIT ROCKER JACK WHITE WITH NEW SIGNATURE COLLECTION

Commenting on his Signature Collection with Fender, Jack White said: "We found the best of the old, with the best of the new and mixed innovation with the history of Fender to do something that we think Leo Fender would have been very proud of if he was alive today."

Gear taste-maker visionary, iconoclastic solo artist, and creative heart of legendary groups The White Stripes and The Raconteurs, Jack White is widely credited as one of the key artists in the garage rock revival of the 2000s. Known for his innovative guitar work and raw vocal style, White has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base around the world. Beyond The White Stripes and The Raconteurs, White's versatility shines through his involvement in projects like The Dead Weather. His passion for vinyl and independent music led him to found Third Man Records, where he still has an active role in day to day creative consultancy and operations.

The Signature Jack White Collection introduces a carefully produced selection of guitars and an amplifier that embody White's unique vision and Fender's commitment to craftsmanship. The Collection includes:

The Fender ® Jack White Pano Verb ™ Amplifier Influenced by Jack White's vintage Vibrasonic and Vibroverb amps and crafted in Corona, CA , the Pano Verb offers enhanced stereo reverb and tremolo effects with a unique 15" and 10" speaker combination, providing guitarists with a powerful tool for stage and studio settings.

® ™ Influenced by vintage Vibrasonic and Vibroverb amps and crafted in , the Pano Verb offers enhanced stereo reverb and tremolo effects with a unique 15" and 10" speaker combination, providing guitarists with a powerful tool for stage and studio settings. The Fender ® Jack White TripleCaster ™ Telecaster ® features a sleek Piano Black finish complemented by white powder-coated hardware, equipped with a Bigsby Vibrato, a custom pickup set featuring a Jack White Humbucker, Jack White JW-90 single-coil, and Jack White CuNiFe Wide-Range Humbucker, a Hipshot Xtender DropTuner, a Killswitch, and a distinctive banjo-style armrest.

® ™ ® features a sleek Piano Black finish complemented by white powder-coated hardware, equipped with a Bigsby Vibrato, a custom pickup set featuring a Jack White Humbucker, Jack White JW-90 single-coil, and Jack White CuNiFe Wide-Range Humbucker, a Hipshot Xtender DropTuner, a Killswitch, and a distinctive banjo-style armrest. The Fender® Jack White TripleSonic™ Acoustasonic® - Satin Black top finish paired with a Satin Actric White painted body and neck, boasting a unique Soft "V" Neck Shape and Pickguard Shape, equipped with streamlined 3-way switch voicings curated by Jack.

"We're beyond thrilled to announce the release of the Fender Jack White signature collection," said Justin Norvell, EVP Product at FMIC. "Jack is regarded as a true visionary in the music world, and it has been an incredible journey working with him on developing these products. The guitars and amplifier reflect his innovative spirit and distinctive sound, and we can't wait for musicians everywhere to experience the unique blend of craftsmanship and creativity that they bring. This collection embodies the essence of what makes Jack White an icon, and we're proud to bring his vision to life for fans and musicians alike."

Beyond his illustrious music career, Jack White has consistently demonstrated a profound passion for art and design. He continues to engage in furniture upholstery, a craft he diligently practices to this day. An ardent enthusiast of analog technology and vintage gear, White's meticulous expertise and unwavering attention to detail are evident in every product of his new Fender Artist Signature Series Collection.

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments and gear inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists - watch Jack introduce his signature collection and talk about the Pano Verb™ Amplifier HERE.

High-resolution artist, lifestyle, and product images of the Fender® Jack White Pano Verb™ Amplifier, Fender® Jack White TripleCaster™ Telecaster® and the Fender® Jack White TripleSonic™ Acoustasonic® guitars can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

Fender® Jack White Pano Verb™ Amplifier ($2,999.00 USD, £2,869.00 GBP, €3,299.00 EUR, $5,099 AUD, ¥462,000 JPY)

Influenced by Jack White's vintage Vibrasonic and Vibroverb amps and crafted in Corona, CA, the Pano Verb offers enhanced stereo reverb and tremolo effects with a unique 15" and 10" speaker combination, providing guitarists with a powerful tool for stage and studio settings.

Fender® Jack White TripleCaster™ Telecaster® ($2,999.99 USD, £3,499.00 GBP, €3,999.00 EUR, $5,899 AUD, ¥517,000 JPY)

Features a sleek Piano Black finish complemented by white powder-coated hardware, equipped with a Bigsby Vibrato, a custom pickup set featuring a Jack White Humbucker, Jack White JW-90 single-coil, and Jack White CuNiFe Wide-Range Humbucker, a Hipshot Xtender DropTuner, a Killswitch, and a distinctive banjo-style armrest.

Fender® Jack White TripleSonic™ Acoustasonic® ($2,499.99 USD, £2,199.00 GBP, €2,499.00 EUR, $4,199 AUD, ¥341,000 JPY)

Satin Black top finish paired with a Satin Actric White painted body and neck, boasting a unique Soft "V" Neck Shape and Pickguard Shape, equipped with streamlined 3-way switch voicings curated by Jack.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) – whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby®, and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories, and pro-audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

FENDER (standard and stylised), TELECASTER, TELE, ACOUSTASONIC are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. TRIPLESONIC, TRIPLECASTER, PANO VERB are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of them.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation