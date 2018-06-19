Fender® Introduces New Player Series™ Electric Guitars For Aspiring Artists, Players Ready To Elevate Their Sound

The Player Series replaces the Standard Series and is the new foundational offering and first official step into Fender's electric guitar product lines. Built for players who dream of taking their art to the next level, these guitars have a signature sound and classic look that only Fender's iconic models can provide. The ultimate creative partner, Fender Player Series guitars and basses are the respected and legitimate choice, unlocking infinite creative opportunities for players who choose to pair their individual style with Fender's often imitated, but never duplicated gear; and with every detail considered in the design process, these models are the best builds ever offered in the $649.99-$774.99 price range.

"As artists dig deep to find new sounds and means of expression, the guitar continues to be central to so much of this creativity that's happening in music and culture," said Justin Norvell, SVP Fender Products. "We hope to empower the next generation of artists and players by arming them with the best tools to help bring their craft to life. The Players Series guitars embody that coveted Fender sound and form that has made our guitars iconic with so many generations of creators."

Respecting Fender's heritage while maintaining an innovative spirit, the Player Series blends authentic Fender tone, sound and style with a modern edge that's versatile enough to handle any style of music. The series sets a new benchmark for quality and performance, with upgraded features, including Alnico pickups for all models, updated body radii, 22 fret necks, upgraded bridges, fresh, bold colors and a revised classic logo for a more traditional look. With 94 SKUs across 21 models and hero colors including Sage Green, Polar White, Tide Pool, Butter Cream, and Sonic Red, artists and players can express themselves in limitless ways.

The new line is already being used across genres including punk, jazz, country, rock and more by top artists, such as: Turnstile, Mattson 2, Whitey Morgan, Cherry Glazerr, Melanie Faye, Jeff Gilteman and Saya Gray – accompanying each on their musical journey toward exceptional artistry.

The Fender Player Series includes the following models:

Player Stratocaster® Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Stratocaster® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Stratocaster® Left-Handed, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Stratocaster® Left-Handed, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Stratocaster® HSS, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Stratocaster® HSS, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Stratocaster® HSH, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Stratocaster® HSH, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Stratocaster® Plus Top, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Stratocaster® HSS Plus Top, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Stratocaster® Floyd Rose®, Maple Fingerboard $749.99

Player Stratocaster® Floyd Rose®, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $774.99

Player Telecaster® Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Telecaster® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Telecaster® Left-Handed, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Telecaster® Left-Handed, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Telecaster® HH, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Telecaster® HH, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jaguar® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jaguar® Bass Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Jaguar® Bass Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jazzmaster® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Precision Bass® Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Precision Bass® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Precision Bass® Left-Handed, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Precision Bass® Left-Handed, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jazz Bass® Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Jazz Bass® Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jazz Bass® Left-Handed, Maple Fingerboard $649.99

Player Jazz Bass® Left-Handed, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jazz Bass® Fretless, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $674.99

Player Jazz Bass® V, Pau Ferro Fingerboard $774.99

To learn more about the Fender Player Series and the celebration of music, watch the launch video here. Access more information on each model and series product images here. For a step-by-step breakdown and demo of the Player Series, click here.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends.

