Fender® launches all-new signature ukulele with five time Grammy® Award-Winner Billie Eilish

"The ukulele was the first instrument I learned," said Billie Eilish. "It's where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing. The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it."

The Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele is a stage-ready concert body ukulele built with a Sapele top, back and sides featuring a black matte finish and Fishman® Kula preamp for those looking to plug in. Additional specs include a walnut fingerboard, white dot inlays and Nickel hardware. Whether a player is an experienced musician or looking to pick up their first instrument, the ukulele can be enjoyed by any skill level.

"We are extremely honored to collaborate with Billie on her debut signature Fender ukulele," said Billy Martinez, VP, Category Manager Acoustic & Squier Divisions. "She's inspired a new generation of players and now this uke gives her fans around the world a new reason to get excited about playing. Billie established herself at a young age, transforming the music industry and inspiring people both young and old. She is unconditionally herself and the ukulele she designed is a perfect reflection of her spirit and iconic style."

Inspired by her parents and brother's love of music, Billie Eilish began her musical journey at a very young age, when other kids her age were just starting kindergarten. The Los Angeles native first gained attention in 2015 at the age of thirteen after uploading the song ocean eyes to Soundcloud, which was written and produced by her brother Finneas. Billie's debut EP, dont smile at me, released in 2017, was a slow-burning hit and laid the groundwork for her debut full length album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became the best-performing album of 2019 in the US. Billie is not only the youngest and second person ever to win the four main Grammy® categories – Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year – in the same year but also the first female to do so.

Eilish's ascent to pop stardom started with the ukulele, the first instrument she learned to play and write songs on, making this an ode to her humble beginnings in the music world. The launch of Eilish's signature ukulele coincides with the recent addition of six of her songs (for guitar and uke only) to Fender Play, the complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Fans around the world can start their musical journey and play their very own Billie Eilish ukulele while learning her songs, including &burn, my strange addiction, ocean eyes, Six Feet Under, watch and when the party's over. Billie has been a big advocate for mental health and awareness and recently Fender Play users have shared they are also utilizing the app as a way to destress, reduce anxiety.

"Billie is a once-in-a-generation talent who has been on a meteoric rise since releasing her first song to Soundcloud in 2015," said Matt Watts, VP Marketing. "It's no secret that Billie moves millions of people and has a unique approach to creating. The output of this instrument is no different as it celebrates that freedom of self-expression through Billie's lens. We hope her genre-defying blend and this ukulele inspires others to start expressing themselves creatively."

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. Fender discusses the all-new Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele specs and all details in an episode of Fender's serialized social video series, Fender Demos. Fender Demos is an educational video series focused on providing a deep dive into Fender's newest products. The series focuses on showcasing not only the key features and benefits, but also the sonic quality of Fender's instruments, amplifiers and pedals. In addition to product demos, the series also provides valuable beginner, intermediate and advanced tone tips, set-up and maintenance guides and insights to getting the most out of your Fender gear.

In recognition of Billie's connection to the ukulele as her first instrument and the history of the ukulele in Hawaii, Billie and Fender are making a gift to the Aloha Mele Fund, a newly-established fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. The funding will be distributed to nonprofit organizations who are working to support coronavirus relief efforts for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawaii. Fans are invited to donate to this effort in any amount their situation allows by visiting https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/alohamelefund. "All of us at Hawaii Community Foundation are extremely grateful to Billie Eilish and Fender for this meaningful contribution to our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities," says Micah Kane, CEO and President of Hawaii Community Foundation. "In Hawaii, we practice aloha, which among many things, means that we take care of one another. This gift is a reminder of the generosity and kindness that all of us can show at this critical time."

ABOUT BILLIE EILISH:

18-year-old global pop-phenom Billie Eilish has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes," and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout in 2015, Billie's album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Billie Eilish won 5 GRAMMY®'s at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. February saw Billie take the stage with her brother FINNEAS to deliver a rousing rendition of The Beatles' 'Yesterday' at the 92nd Oscars. Later that month, she released her internationally hailed, official James Bond theme song 'No Time To Die.' March came, and the global pop-sensation was ready to embark on her first ever SOLD-OUT WHERE DO WE GO? world arena tour, only for it to be postponed just days into the North American leg of the tour, as the country went into lockdown. In July, Billie released her latest single, 'my future,' signifying an assured young woman, coming into her own, as she contemplates what's ahead of her.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends.

ABOUT HAWAII COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

With over 100 years of community service, the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) is the leading philanthropic institution in the state. HCF is a steward of more than 950 funds, including more than 280 scholarship funds, created by donors who desire to transform lives and improve communities. In 2019, HCF distributed more than $63 million in grants and contracts statewide, including more than $7 million in scholarships. Since the beginning of the pandemic, HCF has rapidly deployed resources to community nonprofits and health care providers who are working on the ground to address the spread of COVID-19 in Hawai'i.

