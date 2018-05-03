Fender Play™ Empowers A New Wave Of Players With Addition Of Ukulele Lessons

Just like guitar, ukulele lessons are bite-sized and delivered in high-quality video by experienced instructors. The fun selection of feel-good ukulele songs are familiar and easy to learn. New players will be encouraged to pick up and play as they progress quickly through lessons that are guided, active, integrated and song-driven.

"Ukulele is a very inviting instrument to play – and a great stepping stone to guitar – so we wanted to create a learning platform that's just as welcoming, inspiring and portable as the instrument itself," said Ethan Kaplan, General Manager of Fender Digital. "This comes at a time when universal appeal, affinity for the ukulele continues to grow. From the songs and artists to the sound and feel of the ukulele itself, no instrument captures summer better – whether you're on a road trip, at music festivals, backyard BBQs or beach jam sessions with friends."

The ukulele path follows the same structure as the guitar with an even more simplified approach, new skills to master and new faces, including:

NEW UKULELE INSTRUCTORS: Acclaimed uke experts: Berklee College of Music alum Abe Lagrimas Jr. , Cal Arts alum Abby Lyons and indie-folk musician Katie Norregaard

Acclaimed uke experts: alum , alum and indie-folk musician SONGS: Learn songs, including:

Learn songs, including: Don't Know My Name - Grace VanderWaal

-

Riptide - Vance Joy

-

Hey There Delilah - Plain White T's

- Plain White T's

Cups - Anna Kendrick

-

Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People

- Foster The People

Let It Go - Demi Lovato

- CAMERA ANGLES: An easy-to-see vertical "close up" finger placement camera angle

An easy-to-see vertical "close up" finger placement camera angle VARIETY: A blend of musical styles that appeal to all players

A blend of musical styles that appeal to all players PLAY & SING: Courses teach players how to "play and sing" and understand the difference between the melody (what you sing) and rhythm (what you strum)

Courses teach players how to "play and sing" and understand the difference between the melody (what you sing) and rhythm (what you strum) SKILLS: 82 skills, including fingerstyle, and "world rhythms" including reggae and calypso strumming as well as montuno rhythm

To kick start the learning process – or new players can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Play.Fender.com and continue their journey for $9.99 (USD) a month – with access to guitar lessons and bass soon. Additionally, new players have access to a year of unlimited lessons for $89.99, empowering them to learn ukulele, electric or acoustic guitar at their convenience. Later, Fender Play will add bass lessons, as well as new R&B and metal genre paths for acoustic/electric guitar.

Fender Play for ukulele is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and desktop. The app is available in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, and can be accessed globally in 36 countries in English. Watch a preview of a sample ukulele lesson here. Program and lifestyle images can be found here.

To learn more about Fender Play, visit: play.fender.com . For additional information on new Fender products, such as the California Coast Series Ukuleles, and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION: Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends.

ABOUT FENDER DIGITAL: Established in 2015, Fender Digital is a wholly owned division of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) dedicated to connecting a legacy brand with a new digital ecosystem of products and interactive experiences designed to accompany players, across genres, at every stage of their musical journey. Building on the iconic Fender name, Fender Digital designs and develops apps, websites, platforms and tools to complement Fender electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers and pro-audio gear to inspire players through a 360-degree musical experience. Since its inception, Fender Digital has introduced Fender Tune® and Fender Tone™ for iOS and Android; Fender Play™ for iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ and Desktop; relaunched Fender.com with a refreshed product experience; and created Fender Connect® offering a platform for users to store their personalized information from Fender Digital platforms in one place, providing a universally connected experience.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fender-play-empowers-a-new-wave-of-players-with-addition-of-ukulele-lessons-300641370.html

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fender.com

