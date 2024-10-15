FENDER UNVEILS AMERICAN ULTRA II, THE MOST ADVANCED GUITAR SERIES IN THE BRAND'S HISTORY

The Debut of American Ultra II Represents the Pinnacle of Modern Guitar Innovation, Featuring the Best in Performance, Craftsmanship and Design

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today continues its industry-defining innovation, launching the next iteration of the coveted American Ultra series—Fender's most advanced series of electric guitars - by taking that hyper-modern recipe and turning it up to 11 for American Ultra II.

At a time when projections indicate the electric guitar market is set to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2024-2028, driven by increasing demand for music-related leisure activities¹, the introduction of the American Ultra II series exemplifies a steadfast commitment to innovation, with every detail reflecting a relentless pursuit of perfection. At Fender, innovation is an ongoing, dynamic process fueled by a deep passion for enhancing the playing experience. Long before the American Ultra series hit the market, discussions were already underway about future possibilities, sparked by spontaneous experiments and real-world feedback from the innovators who play these guitars.

The American Ultra II series is built in Fender's iconic California factory where guitars are meticulously crafted using a blend of time-honored techniques and state-of-the-art CNC technology, ensuring every instrument embodies the perfect balance of tradition and modernity. Massive green punch presses and decades-old tools, some dating back to the 1950s, sit alongside advanced machinery that allows for precise shaping and flawless consistency.

"With the work and heart that went into creating the American Ultra II series, there's a lot of soul in these guitars," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. "We refer to it as the "sports car" of the Fender lineup, it's designed to push boundaries and redefine what a Fender guitar can be, catering to both traditionalists and those exploring new, faster, and more intricate playing styles. This is a guitar that doesn't fight you; instead, it gets out of the way, allowing you to focus purely on your performance, whether you're playing soulful solos, fast riffs, or complex chord progressions."

Featuring stunning finishes, modern body contours, a Modern "D" neck shape, and the most advanced Ultra Noiseless™ and new Haymaker™ Humbucker pickups, American Ultra II bridges the gap between Fender's classic designs and high-performance instruments typically associated with Fender's specialty brands such as Charvel, EVH or Jackson. The guitars' unique neck profiles provide an effortless glide along the fretboard, making for an incredibly smooth and responsive feel that increases precision. The American Ultra II series is an ideal fit for players who love the iconic look and sound of a Fender guitar, but crave the speed and playability of a performance guitar adept for playing across genres, from neo-soul and jazz to metal and funk.

A welcome balance to the ultra-modern specs, the American Ultra II also embodies the hallmark qualities that make Fender guitars timeless including unparalleled versatility, modularity, and signature tone. Whether a player is chasing the crystalline clarity of classic Stratocaster® sounds, the bite of a Telecaster®, or the deep growl of a Jazz Bass®, the American Ultra II series is built to handle it all. In addition to the standard models, the series includes Ultra II Jazz Bass® V, a left-hand Stratocaster® model as well Ultra II Meteora® guitar and bass. Top highlights for the series include:

Fender's Fastest-Playing Necks: The quartersawn maple neck has a comfortable modern "D" shape and is topped with an ebony or maple fingerboard with Luminlay side dots and Ultra rolled edges

Artists taking part in the launch include some of the most proficient guitar and bass players across genres that synonymously reflect the innovation American Ultra II brings, including American guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer Isaiah Sharkey, dynamic bassist and vocalist Annie Clements and Telecaster virtuoso Luke McQueary. JIRO from GLAY, one of Japan's most renowned groups, and guitarist Hiloto Wakai from the chart-topping, wildly popular Mrs. GREEN APPLE will also make an appearance. Additionally, renowned players including John 5, a masterfully skilled guitarist that defies regular norms nailing styles ranging from bluegrass to shred metal, alongside Joe Lally, Lawrence Ku and Felix Pastorius will be featured in the series' demos and Pure Play videos.

American Ultra II Stratocaster® ($2,199.99-2,249.99 USD, £2,259.00 GBP, €2,649.00 EUR, $3,799.00-$3,899.00 AUD, ¥325,000-330,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Stratocaster features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay® side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register. Under the hood, a trio of Ultra II Noiseless™ Vintage Strat® pickups deliver everything from sweet crystalline cleans to searing leads, all without a hint of hum. Our S-1™ switch cleverly unlocks additional pickup configurations for even more tonal variety. Additional road-ready features include 2-Point American Ultra Synchronized tremolo with pop-in arm, polished stainless steel block saddles, cold rolled steel block, deluxe locking tuners, soft-touch knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Ultraburst, Solar Flare, Avalanche, Noble Blue, Sinister Red and Texas Tea. Left hand models available in Texas Tea, Avalanche and Ultraburst.

American Ultra II Stratocaster® HSS ($2,249.99 USD, £2,299.00 GBP, €2,699.00 EUR, $3,899.00 AUD, ¥330,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Stratocaster HSS features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register. Under the hood, a pair of Ultra II Noiseless™ Hot Strat® pickups paired with a Haymaker™ Humbucker deliver everything from sweet crystalline cleans to searing leads, all without a hint of hum. Our S-1™ switch cleverly splits the Haymaker for even more tonal variety. Additional road-ready features include 2-Point American Ultra synchronized tremolo with pop-in arm, polished stainless steel block saddles, cold rolled steel block, deluxe locking tuners, soft-touch knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Ultraburst, Noble Blue, Sinister Red and Solar Flare.

American Ultra II Telecaster® ($2,199.99 USD, £2,259.00 GBP, €2,649.00 EUR, $3,799.00 AUD, ¥325,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Telecaster® features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern D profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register. Under the hood, the Ultra II Noiseless™ Vintage Tele® pickups deliver sweet crystalline cleans, snappy twang and beefy growl, all without a hint of hum. Our S-1™ switch cleverly engages a series wiring option for even more tonal variety. Additional road-ready features include 6-saddle string-through-body bridge with chromed brass saddles, Deluxe locking tuners, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Texas Tea, Sinister Red, Solar Flare, Avalanche and Ultraburst.

American Ultra II Meteora® ($2,249.99 USD, £2,339.00 GBP, €2,749.00 EUR, $3,899.00 AUD, ¥330,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Meteora features select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboard feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and Graph Tech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register. Under the hood, a pair of Haymaker™ humbuckers deliver everything from sweet cleans to modern crunch and searing leads, all without a hint of hum. Our S-1™ switch cleverly splits the Haymaker for even more tonal variety, and you can further sculpt your tone with both conventional master tone control plus a carefully voiced bass cut knob. Additional road-ready features include 6-saddle string-through-body hardtail with polished stainless steel block saddles, deluxe locking tuners, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Texas Tea, Avalanche and Ultraburst.

American Ultra II Precision Bass® ($2,199.99 USD, £2,339.00 GBP, €2,739.00 EUR, $3,799.00 AUD, ¥325,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Precision Bass features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register, while the truss rod access at the headstock provides convenient and easy setup and adjustment. Outfitted with a set of specially designed Ultra II Noiseless™ Vintage pickups, this bass delivers a massive tonal range, from vintage warmth to modern snap, all without a hint of hum. The redesigned preamp features unprecedented control to unlock endless tonal possibilities. Key features include S-1™ switching for active/passive operation, passive tone control and 3-band active EQ with switchable midrange frequency. Additional road-ready features including an adjustable HiMass™ top-load or string-through-body bridge, Fender® lightweight tuners with tapered shafts, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Avalanche, Texas Tea, Ultraburst, and Noble Blue.

American Ultra II Jazz Bass® ($2,299.99 USD, £2,339.00 GBP, €2,739.00 EUR, $3,999.00 AUD, ¥340,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Jazz Bass features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register, while the truss rod access at the headstock provides convenient and easy setup and adjustment. Outfitted with a set of specially designed Ultra II Noiseless™ Vintage Jazz Bass® pickups, this bass delivers a massive tonal range, from vintage warmth to modern snap, all without a hint of hum. The redesigned preamp features unprecedented control to unlock endless tonal possibilities. Key features include S-1™ switching for active/passive operation, passive tone control and 3-band active EQ with switchable midrange frequency. Additional road-ready features including an adjustable HiMass™ top-load or string-through-body bridge, Fender® lightweight tuners with tapered shafts, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Ultraburst, Texas Tea, Sinister Red and Noble Blue.

American Ultra II Jazz Bass® V ($2,399.99 USD, £2,429.00 GBP, €2,839.00 EUR, $4,199.00 AUD, ¥350,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Jazz Bass V features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register, while the truss rod access at the headstock provides convenient and easy setup and adjustment. Outfitted with a set of specially designed Ultra II Noiseless™ Vintage Jazz Bass® pickups, this bass delivers a massive tonal range, from vintage warmth to modern snap, all without a hint of hum. The redesigned preamp features unprecedented control to unlock endless tonal possibilities. Key features include S-1™ switching for active/passive operation, passive tone control and 3-band active EQ with switchable midrange frequency. Additional road-ready features including an adjustable HiMass™ top-load or string-through-body bridge, Fender® lightweight tuners with tapered shafts, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Sinister Red, Avalanche and Ultraburst.

American Ultra II Meteora® Bass ($2,299.99 USD, £2,339.00 GBP, €2,739.00 EUR, $3,999.00 AUD, ¥340,000 JPY) The Fender American Ultra II Meteora Bass features a select alder body with sculpted body contours. For effortless playability, the quartersawn maple neck features our Modern "D" profile and smooth Ultra Satin finish. Ebony or quartersawn maple 10"-14" compound radius fingerboards feature Ultra rolled edges, medium-jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and GraphTech® TUSQ® nuts. The tapered neck heel and sculpted body contours allow unparalleled access to the higher register, while the truss rod access at the headstock provides convenient and easy setup and adjustment. Outfitted with a set of specially designed Haymaker™ bass humbuckers, this bass delivers a massive tonal range with seismic lows, hard-hitting mids and sweet, articulate highs, all without a hint of hum. The redesigned preamp features unprecedented control to unlock endless tonal possibilities. Key features include S-1™ switching for active/passive operation, passive tone control and 3-band active EQ with switchable midrange frequency. Additional road-ready features including an adjustable HiMass™ top-load or string-through-body bridge, Fender® lightweight tuners with tapered shafts, knurled aluminum knobs and 1-ply anodized aluminum pickguard. Available in Solar Flare, Texas Tea and Ultraburst.

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender® guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

