FENDER UNVEILS AMERICAN VINTAGE II SERIES OF ELECTRIC GUITARS AND BASSES - FAITHFUL RECREATIONS OF ITS MOST ICONIC MODELS FROM THE `50s, `60s &`70s THAT INSPIRED MUSIC CULTURE

Campaign Features the Voice of the Icon Patti Smith Alongside Artists Brothers Osborne, James Bay, Jeff Beck and More Showcasing Musical Creativity with Vintage-Inspired Sounds

Fender Hosts First-Ever Immersive Pop-Up at Austin City Limits, Selling 51 American Vintage II `51 Telecaster® Guitars at the Original 1951 Price

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the American Vintage II Series , an electric guitar and bass line celebrating Fender's iconic models through the decades, equipped with authentic specifications and aesthetics for lovers of vintage-inspired style and sound. During the monumental musical decades of the `50s, `60s and `70s, Fender forever reshaped the sonic landscape with its innovative electric guitar and bass designs.

Patti Smith, one of the most influential artists from the '70s punk rock movement, lends her voice and reverb to the American Vintage II launch film 'Music Never Dies' Fender has teamed up with boundary-breaking country music duo Brothers Osborne to bring the series to life.

With Vintage-inspired trends at a high point among tastemakers and consumers, Fender doesn't have to go far to revive the iconic models that defined decades of music. Built in Corona, Calif., this new flagship series is a testament to the lasting influence and timeless designs from one of the world's most iconic instrument makers, including the Telecaster®, Stratocaster® and Jazzmaster® guitars and Precision Bass® and Jazz Bass® models in their celebrated, original form. Harnessing vintage-inspired style, sound and feel, the American Vintage II series elevates the playing experience for modern musicians, while maintaining the classic features that have influenced through the decades.

"The iconic models in the American Vintage II Series are a near 1:1 comparison with their original predecessors. Today they are built with precise, modern manufacturing processes that weren't available in the past," said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product, FMIC. "These original guitars and basses have long been coveted by avid players and vintage enthusiasts around the world for their aesthetic and tone that inspired some of the greatest music and most-identifiable guitar and bass lines of all time. Whether you're after nostalgic guitar sounds in the studio, or a vintage-style instrument that can withstand the demands of the road, the American Vintage II series harnesses the best of Fender's legacy and craftsmanship so modern musicians can innovate today's soundscapes."

The fascination with vintage eras is as prominent in today's culture as it has ever been. From classic songs re-entering the charts decades later because of TikTok, thrifting as a sport or even the obsession with mid-modern century homes, consumers are drawn to the vintage look and are constantly looking to satisfy the feeling of nostalgia. According to a study from Billboard , during the pandemic 55% of music consumers listened to music they used to listen to but haven't heard in a while - evidence that people are seeking comfort from the past, wanting to give new life to items that were once considered old. This demand even extends to vintage instruments. To spark musical inspiration today with iconic guitars of the past, Fender's American Vintage II Series breathes new life into a classic tool for players looking to create in today's modern music landscape.

The American Vintage II Series pays homage to the music and cultural moments they've inspired, countless and ever-evolving in reach and impact. In Fender's most robust marketing campaign to-date alongside creative agency McGarrah Jessee , the launch kicks off with 'Music Never Dies ', a 60 second launch film featuring a tailored collage of era specific footage underpinning the powerful, burning need to create music and the impact it has on culture. Fender has the honor of featuring the poet-performer, Patti Smith , one of the most influential artists from the '70s punk rock movement. The film comes to life as she lends her voice and her signature Fender guitar feedback.

"If you've listened to popular music, chances are your favorite songs, guitar solos and punchy bass lines were played on a Fender [guitar]," said Evan Jones, FMIC CMO. "It's impossible to count the number of artists who have used these instruments to create some of the most memorable music that has spanned the last 76 years. Built to the original specs, these American Vintage II series models demonstrate both the timelessness and relevance of the Fender brand."

In addition, Fender has teamed up with boundary-breaking country music duo Brothers Osborne , British vocalist, guitarist, singer and songwriter James Bay , legendary British rock guitarist Jeff Beck and more to bring the series to life. Each campaign artist will be featured in a four-part video series that showcases six guitars and basses in the collection through powerful vignettes that highlight the progression, inspiration and influence vintage gear has had on music through time; these videos will include personal conversations, performances of some original songs and even some covers from each American Vintage II decade that have influenced the artists personal sound. Fans can watch highlights of how iconic Fender guitar models continue to influence artists' music today, with models being built to every last original spec.

"If you went back to the early 50s and bought a Tele, most likely, you will pick it up and it will look and play like this [American Vintage II '51 Telecaster® guitar]. Fender definitely nailed it," said T.J. and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne. "The reason why Fender guitars are great is because people played the hell out of these guitars, they were made to be played."

To further amplify the American Vintage II Series launch, Fender, for the first time ever and alongside the creative collaboration of Austin-based agency, McGarrah Jessee , will be hosting an immersive pop-up near the the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Kicking off with a private, VIP event on Thursday, October 13 and open to consumers on Friday, October 14, 2022, the "Fender Presents: American Vintage II" Pop up event will take music lovers back in time to the 1950s when Fender's legacy began. This immersive pop-up will include a performance by Adrian Quesada's BOLEROS PSICODÉLICOS on the VIP night, a direct-to-vinyl recording booth and most importantly, the opportunity to purchase the '51 Telecaster® guitar at the original '51 $229.90 price. To further the impact of the campaign on a global scale, Fender will be hosting a second experiential pop-up in one of Tokyo Japan's most avant-garde neighborhoods where consumers can purchase the '57 Stratocaster® guitar at the original $274.50 '57 price.

"We are excited to push the full breadth of our global marketing support live for the American Vintage II series," adds Evan Jones, FMIC CMO. "To kick things off, we're announcing two American Vintage Inspired Pop-Up events, one in Austin, Texas timed to coincide with the Austin City Limits Festival, and the other in Tokyo, Japan. Inspired by the 1950s and great legacy of Leo Fender's original inventions, both events will deliver an immersive experience, celebrate the nostalgia of both the 1951 Telecaster and the 1957 version of the Stratocaster in the American Vintage II Series, and, importantly, provide exclusive early access to the initial production runs of these great guitars and other Fender memorabilia."

Fender's American Vintage II Series, expertly crafted in Corona, Calif., is a testament to the lasting influence and timeless design of one of the world's most iconic instrument makers. The guitars and basses come in nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, with period-correct pickups and neck profiles, vintage-style hardware and traditional Fender tone woods used from the '50s through today. This series isn't just about replicating these iconic models, it's about recreating the inspiration they generate and sharing that inspiration with a new generation of musicians.

Top highlights include:

Built to vintage-era specs of the `50s, `60s and `70s, American Vintage II is Fender's premium line of vintage-style instruments, highlighting specific historically significant years of classic Fender models. Highlights include:

Nitrocellulose Lacquer Finishes (where vintage accurate) that give the authentic visual aesthetic of vintage Fender guitars that will age beautifully over time.

(where vintage accurate) that give the authentic visual aesthetic of vintage Fender guitars that will age beautifully over time. Vintage-Style Neck Profiles that create the playing experience, feel and sound of the classic guitar and basses celebrated from Fender's golden age.

that create the playing experience, feel and sound of the classic guitar and basses celebrated from Fender's golden age. Heirloom Quality Year-Specific Pickups that emulate the crystalline, warm tone that is the hallmark of Fender instruments.

that emulate the crystalline, warm tone that is the hallmark of Fender instruments. Ash and Alder Bodies are traditional Fender tone woods used from the `50s to today and provide the look and sound of classic Fender instruments.

are traditional Fender tone woods used from the `50s to today and provide the look and sound of classic Fender instruments. Vintage-Style Hardware recreates the tone and feel of Fender's classic instruments with an authentic aesthetic.

recreates the tone and feel of Fender's classic instruments with an authentic aesthetic. Vintage-Style Cases protect the instruments with traditional style.

protect the instruments with traditional style. Series Models include:

For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

