Fenix24 Named a Gold Winner in the 20th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Fenix24 Receives Industry Recognition for Unique Approach and Rapid Growth in Ransomware Restoration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced its win in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee Awards Program, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has granted Fenix24's ransomware restoration services a gold award in the Ransomware Recovery category.

Fenix24 stands apart from traditional restoration firms by adopting a proactive approach. Unlike others who wait for the dust to settle, Fenix24's rapid reaction force redefines the incident response paradigm. They swiftly enter affected systems post-breach, offering expert guidance for the quickest, most cost-effective path to full recovery. By actively engaging in the initial response team, gaining remote access to client systems, triaging issues, deploying advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools, and capturing necessary data for DFIR teams, their solution has slashed downtime by up to 50% following an attack. The team increased revenue by over 330%, grew customers over 188% and expanded their employee base over 200% (YoY).

"In traditional models, restoration partners are often brought in to supplement a victim's technical team, when what the victim really needs is leadership and strategy in how to restore critical systems as fast as possible," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Fenix24 brings that leadership, leading the strategy and the execution, resulting in a much faster restoration and lower business interruption costs."

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards shine a spotlight on the accomplishments of companies and individuals who excel in various areas such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy and more. This recognition underscores Fenix24's unwavering commitment, unique speed and innovative approach to bringing affected systems back online.

You can find the full list of this year's winners at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/.

The judging panel is made up of more than 580 experts representing a variety of backgrounds and viewpoints. The prestigious panel of judges can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/.

