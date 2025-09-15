Fenix24 Accelerates Growth with Strategic Partnerships, Global Expansion, and Solution Innovation

Company builds on rebrand momentum, award recognition, and rapid hiring as demand for

cyber resilience surges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™ , the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, today announced a series of milestones that highlight its momentum and rapid growth throughout 2025. From the company's rebrand from Conversant Group, Fenix24 has strengthened its market presence through key strategic partnerships, international expansion, the launch of a groundbreaking cybersecurity resilience platform, and recognition through prestigious industry awards. Fenix24 has continued to scale its workforce at a time when much of the tech sector is contracting.

Unlike many technology companies facing layoffs and a tightening talent pool, Fenix24 is defying the trend with rapid hiring across all areas of the business. This growth is driven by surging demand for the company's unique ability to deliver comprehensive cyber resilience, seamlessly integrating threat prevention with rapid response and restoration. The company's Securitas Summa cyber resilience program has quickly gained traction for its unmatched effectiveness in combining resistance and recovery strategies into a unified framework. At the heart of this approach is assured recovery efforts—a guarantee that organizations can not only use the best approach to withstand cyber threats but also the best team to restore operations swiftly and securely, minimizing downtime and preserving business continuity.

"Cyberattacks continue to escalate in frequency and impact, with organizations needing resilient partners who can help them not only recover, but come back stronger," Fenix24 Chief Executive Officer Mark Grazman said. "The first half of 2025 has been transformative for Fenix24, as we've expanded globally, launched a powerful new platform, and deepened strategic partnerships. In today's threat landscape, organizations need partners who can safeguard the trust and integrity they've built with their clients. Our mission is to ensure that when our partners are under attack, their clients remain protected, their reputations intact, and their operations resilient."

This year, Fenix24 established strategic alliances with some of the most influential organizations across the legal, insurance, and private equity sectors. By partnering with leading cyber law firms, cyber insurance providers, and private equity groups, Fenix24 helps safeguard these organizations' clients and portfolio companies from the constantly evolving threat landscape. These partnerships are built on Fenix24's unparalleled real-time visibility into threat actor behavior, derived from its role as the leading restoration firm. That frontline intelligence forms the foundation of the company's operations. It enables Fenix24 to improve recovery outcomes, minimize downtime, and deliver a level of protection that others simply cannot match.

Additionally, Fenix24 introduced Argos99 , a cybersecurity resilience and operations platform that unifies and automates asset discovery, dependency mapping, telemetry correlation, and risk prioritization. By offering Argos99 as a Software-as-a-Service solution, Fenix24 has broadened its services portfolio, delivering customers an integrated, software-enabled approach to defending against and recovering from cyber incidents.

Fenix24's industry leadership in cyber resilience and restoration has been affirmed through multiple accolades, including wins in five categories at the Global InfoSec Awards and six Globee Awards .

About Fenix24

Fenix24™ is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99™ / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

