Fenix24 Named Winner in the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process, today announced it was recognized as the winner of the Next Gen Ransomware Recovery category in the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards.

"It's an honor for Fenix24 to be recognized for its outstanding and innovative work in ransomware recovery yet again," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Fenix24's strategy provides companies with much faster restoration and lower business interruption costs—and this approach is increasingly being recognized by industry peers, clients and carriers. We are proud of what we have accomplished in saving jobs, businesses and in some cases, even lives."

In 2023 alone, organizations around the globe saw a dizzying evolution of cyber threats, having detrimental impacts on the security landscape as we know it. Fenix24's Disaster Recovery and Restoration service significantly reduces business downtime and brings systems back online when mass destruction events occur. The company leads ransomware recovery expertly, communicating the status, scope and state of critical systems with the extended IR team, reducing downtime up to 50% over traditional restoration service models. Last year, the company helped restore some of the largest publicized breaches in North America.

"Fenix24 embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group™ family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later-stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

