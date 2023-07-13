Fenix24 Wins Gold in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®

Fenix24 Receives Industry Recognition for Innovation in Security Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24 , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process, today announced its top-level recognition at the esteemed 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards. The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has recognized Fenix24 as a Gold Winner for Innovation in Security Services.

Fenix24 has transformed the post-incident response and restoration process to significantly reduce the costs of cybersecurity-related downtime for its customers. Their solution has shaved up to 50% off the downtime experienced by clients after an attack by being an active part of the initial response team, gaining remote access to client systems, triaging issues, deploying advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools and capturing the data DFIR teams need before they can begin to do their forensics work.

"We are honored to be recognized for the innovation we bring to the ransomware restoration space, as well as the results we have achieved for our customers," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Business interruption has become the highest cost aspect of encryption incidents; it was time to reimagine how incident response was conducted to speed Time to Restore for customers and reduce downtime costs for cyber insurers. We are pleased the Golden Bridge program recognized our accomplishments on these fronts!"

The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards celebrates organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these organizations. By highlighting their successes, the awards inspire others to strive for greatness, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement.

The complete list of 2023 winners can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/.

The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The esteemed panel of judges can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/judges/.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

