Fenwick Adds Senior FBI Leader and Former U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner in Washington, DC, Strengthening White Collar and Investigations Practice and Building on Hiring Momentum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenwick today announced that Jonathan Lenzner, former Chief of Staff to the Director of the FBI and acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, has joined the firm as a partner in its White Collar Defense & Investigations practice. Based in Washington, DC, Lenzner will bolster Fenwick's capabilities in guiding technology and life sciences clients through significant crises, including complex government investigations, novel regulatory inquiries, and enterprise-wide reputational challenges.

Lenzner's distinguished career spans high-profile and strategic roles in both government and the private sector. Most recently, he served for nearly three years as Chief of Staff to the Director of the FBI, where he helped run the global law enforcement and intelligence agency and was responsible for executing the Director's strategy across more than 30 FBI divisions while also overseeing crisis management and the intersection of legal, policy, media, and legislative issues. He previously served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland and senior advisor to the DEA Administrator. Outside of government work, Lenzner led and grew a corporate investigations and risk advisory firm.

"Jon's successful track record in government coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit make him the perfect addition to our innovative team at Fenwick," said Firmwide Chair Richard Dickson. "His extensive experience and deep ties to Washington will enhance our ability to tackle complex regulatory and investigations issues for our clients. We're excited to welcome him to the firm."

Lenzner brings a unique ability to support clients through high-stakes matters that require swift, decisive action. With a reputation for delivering clear and actionable counsel, he works closely with boards, leadership teams, and executives to develop strategic, coordinated responses that allow innovative companies to safeguard their businesses while continuing to focus on their core missions. His deep understanding of legal, regulatory, legislative, and public arenas allows him to anticipate challenges and craft effective solutions under immense pressure.

"As regulatory scrutiny increases—particularly in areas like whistleblower protections, national security compliance, and AI misuse—Jon's insights and experience will be key to helping our tech and life sciences clients navigate this evolving landscape," said Jedediah Wakefield, chair of the firm's litigation practice. "His addition reflects our strategy of offering a best-in-class national investigations team that is well-equipped to handle even the most challenging legal issues."

"Companies on the forefront of emerging technologies like AI and unmanned aerial systems are the vanguard as regulators investigate the privacy, security, and economic implications of these tools," added Lenzner. "I'm excited to join Fenwick, with its unparalleled reputation in technology and life sciences, to help our clients navigate an evolving legal and regulatory landscape and continue innovating."

