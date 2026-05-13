Fera Pets Launches Science-Backed Pet Supplements Into Petco End Caps Nationwide

Veterinarian-founded, clinically-formulated supplements now available in stores coast-to-coast

GLENDALE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fera Pets , the premium veterinarian-founded pet wellness brand known for its science-driven formulations and rigorous quality standards, is expanding into Petco stores nationwide, bringing its clinically-formulated supplements to pet parents in a leading brick-and-mortar retail destination within the space.

This expansion marks a major milestone in the brand's continued retail growth. By entering Petco stores across the country, Fera Pets is further bridging the gap between veterinary-grade supplementation and everyday accessibility.

Veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Dulake, co-founder and CEO of Fera Pets | Source: Fera Pets Vet-founded & vet-formulated science-backed pet supplements from Fera Pets | Source: Fera Pets

A curated assortment of Fera Pets' best-selling supplements is now available at Petco locations nationwide, offering holistic, premium support for pets at every life stage. Featured products include:

Hip + Joint Support Soft Chews: Formulated with a clinically studied postbiotic shown to support healthy weight management alongside science-backed joint ingredients that help maintain cartilage integrity, mobility, and long-term joint support.

Formulated with a clinically studied postbiotic shown to support healthy weight management alongside science-backed joint ingredients that help maintain cartilage integrity, mobility, and long-term joint support. Multivitamin Soft Chews: A microbiome-supportive daily foundation featuring a clinically studied probiotic, essential vitamins and minerals, omega fatty acids, and joint-support nutrients to help fill nutritional gaps and promote vitality.

A microbiome-supportive daily foundation featuring a clinically studied probiotic, essential vitamins and minerals, omega fatty acids, and joint-support nutrients to help fill nutritional gaps and promote vitality. Cardiac Support: Developed with targeted nutrients like Taurine, L-Carnitine, and Coenzyme Q10, alongside antioxidant-rich botanicals, to support cardiovascular function, healthy circulation, and optimal heart rhythm while helping maintain long-term heart health.

Developed with targeted nutrients like Taurine, L-Carnitine, and Coenzyme Q10, alongside antioxidant-rich botanicals, to support cardiovascular function, healthy circulation, and optimal heart rhythm while helping maintain long-term heart health. Pumpkin Plus Fiber Support: Combines organic pumpkin and a diverse blend of plant-based fibers—including flaxseed, apple fiber, and inulin—to support digestive regularity, stool quality, and gut microbiome balance, with ginger root to help with nutrient absorption and gastrointestinal comfort.

Combines organic pumpkin and a diverse blend of plant-based fibers—including flaxseed, apple fiber, and inulin—to support digestive regularity, stool quality, and gut microbiome balance, with ginger root to help with nutrient absorption and gastrointestinal comfort. USDA Organic Probiotics + Prebiotics: Features 12 clinically-studied probiotic strains and organic prebiotics to support microbiome balance, digestive function, immune health, and nutrient absorption for whole-body wellness.

Every Fera Pets product is thoughtfully formulated with both clinically-studied and functional ingredients to provide targeted support for each body system—from digestion and immunity to joint and heart health.

"Our mission at Fera Pets has always been to make high-quality, science-backed wellness accessible to more pet parents," said Dr. Michelle Dulake, veterinarian and Co-Founder of Fera Pets. "Expanding into Petco stores nationwide is an exciting milestone that allows us to meet pet parents where they shop, while continuing to deliver the same level of transparency, efficacy, and quality we're known for. Every formula we create is one we would confidently use for our own pets."

Consumer demand for clean, effective pet wellness solutions continues to grow, and Fera Pets remains committed to setting a higher standard in the category through research-backed formulations. The brand is continuing to meet the moment by reaching pet parents nationwide through this new and expanded distribution at Petco.

Fera Pets supplements are now available at Petco stores nationwide and online at www.petco.com.

ABOUT FERA PETS, INC.

Fera Pets, Inc. is a veterinarian-founded pet wellness company committed to uncompromising quality, regulatory compliance, and scientific integrity. Every formula is thoughtfully developed using research-backed, high-quality ingredients and manufactured in the USA in facilities that meet rigorous safety and quality standards. Each batch undergoes independent third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety.

All products carry the NASC Quality Seal, reinforcing our adherence to strict industry guidelines and responsible manufacturing practices.

Fera Pets is led by Dr. Michelle Dulake, veterinarian, and Emily Hsu, lifelong friends turned entrepreneurs who combined their clinical expertise and passion for pet health to create science-driven supplements designed to support pets at every stage of life. To learn more about Fera Pets, Inc., visit www.ferapets.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @ferapets

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fera Pets

626-656-3372

[email protected]

SOURCE Fera Pets