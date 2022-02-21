Fermented Ingredient Market in North America to grow by USD 1.18 billion | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Feb 21, 2022, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Fermented Ingredient Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.72% in 2022 and a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Rest of North America).

For more insights into the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights 

The fermented ingredient market in North America is fragmented, and vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AngelYeast Co. Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS
  • Dohler GmbH
  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report. 

Geographical Market Analysis 

The US will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fermented ingredient market in North America during the forecast period. According to our research, the country will contribute 73% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significantly high demand for fermented ingredients in the consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages industries will drive the fermented ingredient market growth in the US during the forecast period. 

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in demand for fermented ingredients from the food and beverages industry to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of food items, easy digestion, and increase the shelf-life of food items. The ingredients are widely used in the production of beer, cheese, yogurt, and bread.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The growing aging population and health concerns are driving the fermented ingredient market growth in North America. Factors such as the growing aging population, rising obesity levels, and the growing prevalence of diseases are influencing people to consume healthy food items. As a result, the demand for healthy food items containing fermented ingredients is growing, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines is one of the key challenges faced by the fermented ingredient market growth in North America. The chemical substances used for processing fermented ingredients are harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly. Compliance with guidelines becomes a difficult task for manufacturers, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the fermented ingredient market in North America. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.  

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fermented ingredient market growth in North America during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fermented ingredient market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fermented ingredient market in North America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fermented ingredient market vendors in North America 

Related Reports: 

Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fermented Ingredient Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.72

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 73%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AngelYeast Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Dohler GmbH, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1     Market Overview            

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape             

                2.1 Market ecosystem            

                              2.1.1 Parent Market

                              Exhibit 07  Parent market

                              Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 09:  Value Chain Analysis: ackaged Foods and Meat

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Primary processing

                              2.2.4    Secondary and tertiary processing

                              2.2.5    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.6    End-customers

                              2.2.7    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.8    Services

                              2.2.9    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by  Application       

                   5.1 Market segments           

                              Exhibit 22:  Application- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Application

               5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 24:  Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 26:  Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 28:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 29:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity byApplication

6. Customer landscape                        

                             

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 31:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 32:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 34:   US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ billion)

                              Exhibit 35:  US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 36: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ billion)

                              Exhibit 37: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                              Exhibit 38:  Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 39:  Rest of North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

               7.6 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Growing aging population and health concerns

                              8.1.2    Significant rise in new product launches

                              8.1.3    Wide applications of enzymes across industries

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines

                              8.2.2    High prices of raw materials and products

                              8.2.3    Intense competition among vendors

                              Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Growing demand from food processing applications

                              8.3.2    Higher prevalence of digestive disorders

                              8.3.3    Increased use of fermented ingredients in nutricosmetics and probiotic cosmetic product

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

               9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 AngelYeast Co. Ltd.          

                              Exhibit 47:  AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 49:  AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.4 BASF SE 

                              Exhibit 50:  BASF SE - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  BASF SE - Business segments

                              Exhibit 52:  BASF SE - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 53:  BASF SE - Segment focus

               10.5 Cargill Inc.          

                              Exhibit 54:  Cargill Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 55:  Cargill Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 56:  Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

                              10.6 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

                              Exhibit 57:  Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Business segments

                              Exhibit 59:  Chr. Hansen Holding AS – Key news

                              Exhibit 60:  Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 61:  Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

               10.7 Dohler GmbH     

                              Exhibit 62:  Dohler GmbH - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Dohler GmbH - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Dohler GmbH - Key offerings

               10.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.               

                              Exhibit 65:  International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.  - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.  - Business segments

                              Exhibit 67:  International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.  - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 68:  International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.  - Segment focus

               10.9 Kerry Group Plc 

                              Exhibit 69:  Kerry Group Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  Kerry Group Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 71:  Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 72:  Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

               10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV      

                              Exhibit 73:  Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview

                              Exhibit 74:  Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments

                              Exhibit 75:  Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 76:  Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

               10.11 Lallemand Inc. 

                              Exhibit 77:  Lallemand Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  Lallemand Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 79:  Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

               10.12 Lonza Group Ltd.           

                              Exhibit 80:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 81:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 82:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 83: ?Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

                              Exhibit 86: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us: 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. 

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: [email protected] 
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wheat Gluten Market size to grow by USD 1.89 billion | Technavio...

Mountain Biking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3.99 billion ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics