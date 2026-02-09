Fermi America Announces Arrival of 6 Siemens Energy SGT-800 Gas Turbines at Port of Houston, Marking Major Milestone in Natural Gas Power Timeline

6 SGT-800 Gas Turbines Will Provide Approximately One Third of the First Gigawatt of Power Produced at Project Matador

Gas Turbine Power Equipment Required 160+ Ton Crane and Over 36 Oversized/Heavy Lifts

Transport to Site Will Require Over 400 Specialized Container Chassis Semi-Truck Loads to Deliver Equipment

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, in partnership with the Texas Tech University System, today announced the arrival of Project Matador's first six Siemens Energy SGT-800 natural gas turbines and their accompanying generators—marking a major milestone in the natural gas power delivery schedule for the private energy campus.

One of more than 160 containers carrying Fermi America’s six Siemens Energy SGT-800 natural gas turbines arriving at the Port of Houston

As AI and advanced computing rapidly expand across the United States, one issue is becoming unavoidable: power. The grid cannot deliver enough reliable electricity at the scale and speed the market demands. Project Matador was built to solve that problem with a diversified, on-site generation platform combining clean natural gas, new nuclear, battery energy storage, and solar into one private grid. Located in Amarillo, Texas, in the Texas Panhandle, the campus is designed to deliver massive-scale, always-on power for the next generation of AI compute.

The project remains on an accelerated schedule. These high-efficiency Siemens gas units are a critical part of Fermi's power timeline. Once operational, these generators will make up roughly one-third of the first gigawatt of power Fermi America ™ will supply. The equipment arrived at the Port of Houston on seven vessels coming from four different countries.

"We are moving at this pace because hyperscalers—and American consumers—demand reliable, world-class power yesterday. Sure, this is a testament to our team's unwavering drive to hit an aggressive power delivery timeline, but it's not just about moving heavy machinery; it's about a mission-critical commitment to our country's energy independence and national security, without our fellow Texans having to foot the bill," said Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America Co-Founder and CEO.

SGT-800s offer world-class efficiency and reliability, ensuring that the natural gas component of Fermi America's 11 GW private energy campus is delivered with maximum operational flexibility and a reduced carbon footprint.

About Fermi America

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI) (https://fermiamerica.com/) is pioneering the development of next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Co-founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy, Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create one of the world's largest, next-gen private grids with a projected 11GW of power. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence at scale, without burdening American ratepayers.

About the Texas Tech University System

Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, 1 international).

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education among other academic areas.

