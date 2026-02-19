Fermi America™ Makes Initial Draw on $200 Million Equipment Facility from Keystone National Group and Cape Commercial Finance to Accelerate the Delivery of the First 2.3GW of Project Matador's 11GW Private HyperGrid™ Campus

Enables Fermi America to accelerate the procurement of long lead high voltage assets, supporting the buildout of its first 2.3GW of power infrastructure

Complements $500 Million Turbine Warehouse from leading global financial institution MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG), demonstrating growing institutional confidence in Project Matador

Highly flexible structure that enables capital to be recycled for future procurement as assets are taken out by project financing

Facility arranged by Cape Commercial Finance

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, in partnership with the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), announced today that it has secured over $100 million in committed equipment financing from a private debt fund managed by Keystone National Group, part of a larger $200 million facility arranged by Cape Commercial Finance, which is expected to be drawn on during 2026. This financing continues to build upon Fermi America's warehouse strategy enabling the aggregation of critical long-lead equipment in an inflationary and tightening supply environment and serves to further solidify Fermi America's power ramp, affirming the company's ability to deliver the first 2.3 of 11 gigawatts of long-duration, reliable power at scale.

Construction crews install power infrastructure at Fermi America's Project Matador site in Amarillo, Texas, on Feb 13th, 2026, as work advances on the nation's largest private HyperGrid campus

The commitment from Keystone National Group, a private credit leader that specializes in asset-backed lending with over $6 billion in deployed capital, underscores that sophisticated institutional investors view Project Matador's power infrastructure assets as premium, financeable assets critical to America's energy future.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to fund the acquisition of utility-grade breakers, transformers, substations, and switchgears.

This financing naturally follows an incredible 180-day execution of multiple key milestones at Fermi America. In just 180 days, Fermi America has advanced licensing, secured long-term site control, brought in top-tier construction partners, strengthened its capital base, and completed key on-site infrastructure construction to support the delivery of clean, reliable power at scale.

America's race for technological and industrial dominance demands electricity infrastructure that simply does not exist on today's constrained public grids. Project Matador delivers immediate, gigawatt-scale, firm power for high-demand sectors including AI infrastructure, semiconductor fabs, heavy manufacturing, and defense. By deploying 11GW of dedicated, behind-the-meter power, Fermi America enables America's most strategic industries to scale on project timelines measured in months, unlike traditional interconnection queues measured in years.

Key Financing Highlights

Over $100 million of initial commitments supporting the procurement of long lead circuit breakers, transformers, switchgears, and other critical high-voltage assets

Structured for the ongoing redeployment of capital, allowing proceeds to be reused as equipment is refinanced through subsequent project financings

Backed by Keystone National Group's largest private debt fund - a highly regarded, asset-backed investor

"Strong institutional investor support continues to build behind Project Matador," said Toby Neugebauer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Fermi America. "While everyone is debating big tech use of grid power, the backing of legitimate financial organizations like Keystone National Group affirms that Fermi America is building the actual solution here in Amarillo, Texas – private grid power for AI at scale."

"On the heels of our $500 million turbine warehouse financing from MUFG, adding Keystone National Group's over $100 million initial commitment to the high voltage warehouse financing demonstrates we've secured over $600 million in institutional equipment commitments in 30 days - ensuring Fermi America has the backing needed to deliver on promises made. As Fermi America grows, these warehouse facilities will serve as cornerstones to Fermi America's asset procurement strategy," said John Donovan, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets for Fermi America. "Keystone National Group isn't just making a sound investment for its clients - they're financing critical long lead infrastructure that enables AI and advanced computing at scale."

"Keystone National Group is pleased to join Fermi America's buildout with a high voltage equipment facility," said John Earl, co-founder and Managing Partner of Keystone National Group. "This financing helps Fermi America secure mission-critical power generation and transmission assets towards its immediate 2026 deployment goals, as well as flexibility for future project growth."

Fermi America also recognizes Micah Thompson and Cape Commercial Finance for its partnership in arranging and structuring the Keystone National Group financing.

About Fermi America:

Fermi America™ (NASDAQ& LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy Partners, Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing.

About the Texas Tech University System:

Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, 1 international).

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education among other academic areas.

About Keystone National Group:

Keystone National Group is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm focusing on asset-backed credit across a wide variety of industries and asset types, including equipment finance, specialty real estate lending, consumer finance, and corporate lending. Its clients have invested over $6 billion of capital in 750+ transactions since formation in 2006.

Keystone National Group manages multiple funds, separate accounts, and co-investment vehicles on behalf of its investors, which include pension plans, family offices, wealth management firms, and private individuals.

Additional information about Keystone National Group is available at keystonenational.com.

