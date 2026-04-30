Fermi Inc. Appoints Rob L. Masson II as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Masson Brings Significant Public Company CFO and Board Director Experience to Drive Fermi's Continued Evolution and Scalability

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™ ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Rob L. Masson II as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Masson brings over two decades of experience in financial leadership and capital strategy, having served as CFO at a number of public and private companies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob to the Fermi team. His appointment marks a notable next step for the Company as we continue to build on the great momentum of Fermi's evolution from a startup to a scaled enterprise," said Marius Haas, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "As we previously announced, Fermi 2.0 is focused on investing in talent and implementing an enhanced governance structure that best serves our stakeholders. Rob's impressive track record driving growth and enterprise value across multiple industries makes him the right match for Fermi as we continue to scale our Company and cultivate strategic investors to drive Project Matador's continued success."

"I'm honored to join Fermi at a pivotal time in its evolution," said Masson. "Fermi's mission to strengthen national security, establish America's energy dominance, and power AI innovation through its Project Matador campus is incredibly important for the stakeholders it serves as well as for our country. I look forward to working closely with their talented leadership team as we continue Fermi's growth, execute on its strategic priorities, and position the company for long-term shareholder value and success."

Masson brings a track record of transformational finance leadership across multiple industries including government contracting, technology and business services. He most recently served as CFO of Noble Supply & Logistics, LLC, where he drove double-digit growth during his tenure. Masson previously served as CFO & Treasurer at Latham Group, Inc., and as EVP, CFO at Hypertherm, Inc. Previously, he served as Vice President Finance at Flowserve Corporation and held multiple roles from 2003 to 2016 at Raytheon Technologies, including, most recently, as CFO of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Systems (ISRS).

From 1992 to 2001, Masson served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant and Naval Aviator. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School as well as a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the US Naval Academy.

Masson currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Intuitive Machines, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc.

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fermi undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should consult further disclosures and risk factors included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by Fermi.

SOURCE Fermi Inc.