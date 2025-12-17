Fermi Inc. (FRMI) Shares Tank 33% Amid First Tenant Contract Termination -- Hagens Berman Investigating

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, 2025, investors in Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) saw the price of their shares crater about 33% after the company revealed that a prospective anchor tenant ("First Tenant") for Fermi's Project Matador (the company's Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus at Texas Tech University) terminated an agreement that would have advanced $150 million to help fund construction.

The company has billed Matador as a multi-gigawatt energy and data center development campus designed to support the accelerating needs of to-be-built AI infrastructure and "a first-of-its-kind energy campus to be built to power the AI revolution."

Fermi's announcement comes after it raised nearly $784 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of over 37 million shares at $21/share on October 2, 2025.

The First Tenant cancelation news and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Fermi may have previously misled investors about the strength of the First Tenant agreement.

Fermi Inc. (FRMI) Investigation:

As recently as mid-November, Fermi assured investors that "[i]n November, we took a major step forward with Project Matador by executing a $150 million Advanced in Aid of Construction Agreement ("AICA") with our first prospective tenant."

The company emphasized "Tenant number 1 is a very creditworthy counterparty[,]" said "[t]his agreement establishes a framework for cost reimbursement and prepayment, allowing the tenant to fund a portion of shared infrastructure and utility systems ahead of occupancy[,]" and touted "we definitely already have the construction contract."

Investor disappointment set in on December 12, 2025. That day, Fermi abruptly announced that "[o]n December 11, 2025, the First Tenant notified the Company that it is terminating the AICA[.]" The company did not explain the reasons for First Tenant's exit.

The markets swiftly reacted, sending the price of Fermi shares crashing 33% lower that day. The December 12 closing price of $10.09 was nearly 52% below Fermi's October IPO price.

"We're focused on whether the company has been sufficiently transparent about the strength and terms the agreements with Tenant 1," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

