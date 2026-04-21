FERMI PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™ ("Fermi" or the "Company"), subsequent to the Company's announcement of Fermi 2.0 on April 20, 2026, has received significant and positive feedback from multiple potential tenants, the Company's landlord, the Texas Tech University System, as well as suppliers, vendors, contractors, financing sources, and other partners. The Company is gratified by that feedback and is pursuing Fermi 2.0's business and leadership objectives with all deliberate speed.

The Company also acknowledges receipt of a letter from Mr. Toby Neugebauer, and has reviewed a press release issued by him, calling for the initiation of a process for the immediate sale of the Company. As Mr. Neugebauer indicated in his press release, he was removed from his position on April, 17, 2026, after careful consideration by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with its fiduciary duties. Given recent changes in leadership, which position the Company for its next chapter of growth and evolution from a startup to a scaled enterprise, the Company firmly believes a sale is not in the best interest of its continued momentum on Project Matador, ability to serve potential tenants and long-term value creation for shareholders. The Board, consistent with its fiduciary duties, will carefully review all avenues to maximize shareholder value, which include continued execution of its business plan, strategic investments from third parties, joint ventures or other transactions.

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI) (fermiamerica.com) is pioneering the development of next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create the world's largest, 17 GW next-generation private HyperGrid campus. Project Matador is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

If the Company determines to hold a special meeting of shareholders, the Company will file a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, an accompanying white proxy card and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders for such meeting. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), IF ANY, AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders may obtain a copy of any definitive proxy statement of the Company, an accompanying white proxy card, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC if and when they become available at no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge in the "SEC Filings" subsection of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://fermiamerica.com/ or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected], as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

If the Company determines to hold a special meeting of shareholders, the Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in connection with matters to be considered at such special meeting of shareholders. Information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the Company's final prospectus, filed with the SEC on October 1, 2025, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time. Changes to the direct or indirect interests of the Company's directors and executive officers are set forth in SEC filings on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4. These documents are available free of charge as described above. Updated information regarding the identities of potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in the Company will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement for the Company's special meeting of shareholders and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC, if and when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fermi undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should consult further disclosures and risk factors included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by Fermi.

SOURCE Fermi Inc.