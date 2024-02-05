Fermion's TYK2 JH2 Inhibitor FZ007-119 Granted IND Approval by China NMPA

News provided by

Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. (Fermion), a clinical-stage AI-based drug discovery company that specializes in developing drugs for autoimmune diseases and pain management, is pleased to announce the approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) for its TYK2 JH2 inhibitor, FZ007-119, by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This marks Fermion's third successful IND approval since its establishment.

FZ007-119 is a third-generation JAK inhibitor targeting TYK2 JH2, developed using Fermion's proprietary Drug Studio AI drug development platform. 

Preclinical studies of FZ007-119 have demonstrated high selectivity for JAK1-3, indicating significant potential for clinical benefits, such as improved clinical efficacy and enhanced safety of use. Its exceptional selectivity positions FZ007-119 as a potential Best in Class (BIC) candidate within its category.

Since its inception in 2019, Fermion has been dedicated to developing differentiated BIC/FIC products in the central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune fields as an AI and data-driven innovative drug development company. In the autoimmune field, Fermion has already established over five pipelines, targeting indications including psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. The approved TYK2 JH2 inhibitor, FZ007-119, represents the most rapidly advancing pipeline in this field.

Dr. Deco Deng, Founder and CEO of Fermion, commented, "While multiple first and second-generation JAK inhibitors are available globally, concerns about the safety of JAK inhibitors persist among regulatory authorities, clinicians, and patients. FZ007-119, a third-generation JAK inhibitor targeting TYK2 JH2, presents a potential Best in Class option due to its superior selectivity over a thousand times greater than Deucravacitinib, the first drug targeting this receptor. Deucravacitinib has been approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis without black box warnings but with a relatively narrow therapeutic window. Safety signals have still been observed in clinical studies, possibly related to its insufficient selectivity for JAK1-3. FZ007-119's selectivity for JAK1-3 exceeds that of Deucravacitinib by a wide margin, thus holding the potential to become a Best in Class TYK2 JH2 inhibitor."

Fermion's groundbreaking IND approval for FZ007-119 marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to developing innovative, differentiated therapies in the autoimmune field. With its rapid progress and focus on safety and efficacy, Fermion continues to demonstrate its leadership in the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fulmz.com

Investors and Media Contact: pr@fulmz.com

SOURCE Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Fermion's TYK2 JH2 Inhibitor FZ007-119 Granted IND Approval by China NMPA

Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. (Fermion), a clinical-stage AI-based drug discovery company that specializes in developing drugs for...

El inhibidor TYK2 JH2 FZ007-119 de Fermion recibe la aprobación IND de la NMPA de China

Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co. Ltd. (Fermion), una empresa de descubrimiento de fármacos basada en IA en fase clínica y especializada en el...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.