Fernando Mendoza and Family Launch Mendoza Family Fund with National MS Society ahead of Draft Day

Fund will advance multiple sclerosis research and support programs for families impacted by the disease; 2025 Heisman Trophy winner commits $500K to National MS Society to launch the fund

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society today announced the launch of the Mendoza Family Fund, a new partnership with 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and his family to accelerate progress toward a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS). The fund will unite fundraising efforts by the family, their partners, and supporters nationwide to fund cutting edge research and programs and services to ensure no family faces MS alone.

The Mendoza Family Fund builds on years of fundraising and raising awareness for MS by Fernando, his brother Alberto, and their family in honor of their mother, Elsa, who lives with MS. What began as a grassroots effort with the National MS Society has grown into a national movement, raising more than $360,000 through DIY fundraising. Fernando has personally committed $500,000 to the National MS Society to fund MS research at the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine.

"This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS," said Mendoza. "My mom has taught our family strength, resilience, and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad, and I – we've all learned from her example. She's the reason we fight, and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves. Partnering with the National MS Society through the Mendoza Family Fund gives us the opportunity to turn that inspiration into real impact by advancing groundbreaking research and helping families like mine navigate this disease. Together, we can bring us closer to a cure and a future free of MS."

A Family's Commitment to Ending MS

The Mendoza family's connection to MS has been the driving force behind their advocacy. Inspired by Elsa's strength and resilience, Fernando and Alberto have used their platforms to raise awareness, mobilize communities, and support others affected by the disease.

From early fundraising efforts like the "Mendoza Burrito" campaign in Berkeley, California, to partnerships with local restaurants in Bloomington, Indiana, the brothers have consistently found creative ways to engage supporters. Their efforts have united fans across rival schools, communities, and even countries – demonstrating that the fight against MS transcends sports and state lines.

What the Mendoza Family Fund Will Support

The Mendoza Family Fund, which directly supports the National MS Society will unite all fundraising initiatives tied to the partnership, continuing to bring together contributions from the family, brand partners, and supporters across the country. Through the fund, the Mendoza family will help guide funding priorities, ensuring their contributions align with the areas of greatest personal importance while enabling the Society to direct support where it can make the biggest impact.

"The Mendoza family has built more than a fundraiser – they've built a movement rooted in love and purpose", said Dr. Tim Coetzee, President and CEO of the National MS Society. "The Mendoza Family Fund represents the very best of what's possible when passion meets collective action. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to channel that momentum into critical research and programs that will change lives and ultimately help us end MS."

A Growing Movement

The launch of the Mendoza Family Fund comes at a pivotal moment, as Fernando prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft and Alberto continues his collegiate career at Georgia Tech. Together with their brother Max and parents Fernando and Elsa, and in partnership with the National MS Society, the family aims to expand their impact and inspire even greater participation in the movement to end MS.

Supporters can contribute to the Mendoza Family Fund by visiting: http://nationalmssociety.org/mendoza

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communication within the brain and between the brain and body. Currently, there is no cure. Symptoms vary and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867 .

SOURCE National Multiple Sclerosis Society