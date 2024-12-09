Ferrara Candy Company Embraces Viral Trend with Holiday Candy Salad Kit Launch and its First-Ever TikTok Shop

The kit includes fan-favorite candy from NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, and BRACH'S®; a jar for mixing and other festive surprises, perfect for sweet gifting

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Making a list, checking it twice and still need a gift for the candy lover in your life? Ferrara Candy Company, a leading sugar confections company in the U.S. , is launching its Holiday Candy Salad Kit. You can gift one of the year's sweetest – and viral – social media trends, available exclusively in its first-ever TikTok Shop while supplies last, starting today.

Ferrara Candy Salad Kits available on TikTok Shop starting today, while supplies last

Whether you're gifting to a friend or treating yourself, the all-in-one kit lets candy salad pros and newcomers alike combine seasonal favorites, including the candy company's top innovation NERDS® Frosty Gummy Clusters, SweeTARTS® Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes, Trolli® Sour Brite Abominable Snowmen, BRACH'S® Holiday Soft Jellies, and Mini Peppermint Candy Canes. Complete with a limited-edition knit winter hat, sleek glass jar, and festive stickers, it has everything you need to create the ultimate candy salad for the holidays.

Inspired by TikTok users mixing their favorite candy to create custom – often seasonally-themed – concoctions called candy salads, Ferrara's Holiday Candy Salad Kit allows fans to join in on the trend that's still going strong with 3 billion views and counting. Since launching in the U.S. last September, the number of people shopping on TikTok Shop each month has nearly tripled, reflecting strong demand and vibrant activity on the platform. A majority of purchases come from existing customers in 2024 ( 81.3%* ), so this candy salad kit is perfectly timed to leverage shifting shopping preferences.

"If you've ever logged into TikTok, you know the candy salad trend is everywhere with Ferrara products as a key ingredient in many consumers' candy salads," said Brian Camen, Senior Director of Content and Public Relations at Ferrara Candy Company. "Now, we are making it easier for fans to make or gift a candy salad via TikTok Shop."

Holiday Candy Salad Kits are available starting December 9 exclusively in Ferrara's first-ever TikTok Shop for $30 plus tax and shipping, while supplies last. Follow @sweetartscandy, @nerdscandy and @itstrolli to access the TikTok Shop and snag one for anyone on your gift list.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,300 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

