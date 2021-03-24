Ferrara Hops into Easter Season with Seven New Egg-Citing Products and Digital Activities to Inspire Families This Spring

"With many families celebrating Easter at home this year, Ferrara's seasonal portfolio includes a variety of fun and innovative options for any activity, like our new digital jelly bean art tutorials using our Classic Jelly Bird Eggs," said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Confections at Ferrara Candy Company. "From BRACH'S® Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs to NERDS® Easter-themed Treat Size Ropes and Black Forest® Spring Snacks, there's something for every Easter basket the whole family can enjoy."

Bright Colors and Fun Flavor Combinations Make Classic Jelly Beans Sparkle

A staple of the season, colorful jelly beans are perfect for candy dishes, baking, hiding inside hollow Easter eggs and of course, eating. As a leading producer of jelly beans, Ferrara is adding three new varieties to its lineup:

BRACH'S Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs: Add a little sparkly pizazz to your holiday with these brightly colored, shiny and shimmery jelly bird eggs. Savor the chewy, fruity and tasty flavors of the rainbow in grape, lemon, lime, orange, blue raspberry and cherry.

BRACH'S All Reds Jelly Bird Eggs: The crowd-favorite "Red" flavors all packed together in perfect harmony for an exhilarating flavor sensation — cherry, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon.

BRACH'S Milk Chocolate Jelly Bird Egg Mix: 100% real milk chocolate-covered jelly beans mixed with non-covered jelly beans provide a highly satisfying and multi-textured experience in cherry, raspberry and strawberry flavors.

Springtime Treats Bring Joy to Every Bunny

Ferrara is also expanding other seasonal varieties across its evolving portfolio. In the cookie category, new limited-batch Mother's® Springtime Circus Animal® Cookies feature playful chick, duckling, bunny and butterfly shapes covered in delicious yellow and white icing and topped with sprinkles.

For families looking for a delicious option made with real ingredients, Ferrara is introducing gluten- and fat-free Black Forest® Spring Snacks in flower, duck and bunny shapes. With fun fruit flavors such as pineapple, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon, these snacks are also available in treat-sized packs – perfect for snacking, decorating and adding to Easter baskets.

Fans of gummy, tangy and crunchy treats will love this year's new Easter NERDS® Treat Size Ropes – individually wrapped goodies with special spring-themed packaging. Featuring a bright green bag and pastel-hued NERDS, these miniature versions of the iconic NERDS® Rope confections are a delight for all kinds of festivities.

To round out the lineup, Lemonheads® is getting a crush-worthy makeover for all your baking needs. Add Crushed Lemonheads® Candy, exclusively available at Walmart, to add bright yellow fun and lemony goodness to Easter treats.

For additional information, including bite-sized Easter crafts and other activities head to www.brachs.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S® (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

