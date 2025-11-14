Ferrari Lake Forest Earns Global Recognition with Ferrari Service Award at the 2024 Top Dealer Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari Lake Forest has won the coveted Ferrari Service Award, solidifying its position among the best -performing Ferrari dealerships in the world. The ultra luxury dealer was selected by Ferrari at its 2024 Top Dealer Awards for its exceptional performance and commitment to providing world-class service to Ferrari owners. This distinction places Ferrari Lake Forest as the best Ferrari service center not just in the United States, but in the world.

In addition to this latest recognition, Ferrari Lake Forest recently received the Cavallino Award for 2024.

With a highly skilled service team comprising ten factory-trained technicians, including five Ferrari Master Technicians, Ferrari Lake Forest continues to demonstrate technical precision and a deep dedication to customer satisfaction. The dealership also holds the distinction of being an Official Ferrari Classiche Center, authorized to certify, restore, and preserve Ferrari vehicles to the brand's highest historical standards.

The dealership further enhances its client experience through complimentary pick-up and delivery service within 500 miles, ensuring convenience and care for Ferrari owners throughout the region.

I couldn't be more proud of the entire Ferrari Lake Forest Aftersales and Transportation teams," said Nick Mancuso, GM at Ferrari Lake Forest. "To be recognized as the best Ferrari Service team in the world is a true testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of every member of our staff. Owning and servicing a Ferrari should be a seamless and enjoyable experience, and over the past 43 years we've built the dream team that delivers on that promise every single day.

For more than four decades, Ferrari Lake Forest has been a trusted destination for Ferrari owners, combining technical excellence, personalized service, and a deep respect for the Ferrari brand. This distinguished recognition reaffirms the dealership's ongoing commitment to upholding Ferrari's legacy of performance, precision, and customer satisfaction.

About Ferrari Lake Forest

Ferrari Lake Forest is a premier Ferrari dealership in the Chicagoland area, offering an exclusive selection of new and pre-owned Ferrari vehicles, as well as expert service and customer care. Its 70,000 square foot facility in Lake Bluff, Illinois also features one of the largest indoor displays of high-performance automotive fashion in the US.

With a reputation for delivering excellence and passion for the Ferrari brand, the award-winning dealership continues to set the standard for luxury automobile sales and service.

About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 81 franchises across 44 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francis Mariela

239.273.6976

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group