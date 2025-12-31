Zeigler Auto Group Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Over 50K items collected during its 7th Annual Holiday Food Drive for Local Charities

During the competition, each dealership determines where donations go, generally choosing a local food bank in the area. The winning dealership, which in this case is Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates, has donated its 20,629 items to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry and celebrated the big win by wearing ugly sweaters during a victory party. Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates had previously held the title for four consecutive years from 2020 through 2023.

Zeigler Honda of Racine, who previously came in third place last year with 4,000 items,climbed one spot to second place with 10,905 items donated to Mt. Zion Christian Church--more than doubling its previous donation.

The third place spot belongs to Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette who has chosen to sponsor Food Finders Food Bank of Lafayette with 5,530 items, nearly a 24-time increase from its 230 donation to the same charity last year.

Zeigler BMW of Orland Park climbed two spots from last year landing in fourth place with 2,988 items for the TInley Park Food Pantry. Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Grandville was this year's fifth place winner with 2,532 items benefiting the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program.

In sixth place with 2,096 items for Share the Love Charity Tradewinds was Zeigler Subaru of Schererville. Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha brought in 1,918 items for Sharing Center Trevor Wisconsin, giving them seventh place honors.

This year's eighth place went to Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood with 1905 items in benefit of the Food Pantry of Skokie. Ninth place belongs to Zeigler Ford of Lowell with 1,157 for Lowell Outreach Ministry. Rounding out the top 10 is Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne with 644 items for Community Harvest Food Bank Fort Wayne.

The following are listed in order of ranking starting with eleventh place: Zeigler Honda CDR Lincoln BMW Kalamazoo bringing in 655 items for Community Harvest Food Bank Fort Wayne. Zeigler Ford Lincoln of Elkhart donated 216 items to the Salvation Army. Zeigler CDJR of Plainwell with 211 items for the Orangeville Community Outreach Center. Zeigler Ford Plainwell also donated 136 to the Orangeville Community Outreach Center. In fifteen place we have Zeigler Toyota of Racine with 97 items for the Racine County Food Bank and Zeigler Holland with 50 items for Community Action House and Harbor Humane.

The friendly competition has become a favorite among Zeigler dealerships growing at a fast pace over the last seven years. The first year it was held in 2019, the group donated a total of 5,000 cans to local food shelters in Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. This year Zeigler Auto Group donated over 10-times as much bringing in 51,260 items to local charities across four states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

