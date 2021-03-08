Ferrero Announces Limited-Edition Easter Treats And Launches The "Kinder Kalendar" To Help Families Spark Moments Of Happiness This Spring

The Kinder ® Kalendar allows families to countdown to Easter together with Spring-themed activities ranging from seasonal crafts and games to recipes with new activities being revealed every day through April 4 th . From creating DIY mason jars, to playing bingo together, or making bunny cupcakes, the Kinder Kalendar aims to spark moments of happiness and help families create memories together. Ferrero has partnered with influencers during other key holiday seasons to present craft, recipe, and activity ideas for the Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar and Ferrero Pinterest board ( pinterest.com/FerreroNACorp/ ).

Consumers can hop on over to http://kinderjoykalendar.com/ for all the fun and pick up any of Ferrero's Easter treats to celebrate all Spring long. Ferrero's Easter products are rolling out in-stores now, in addition to being sold through ecommerce retailers, including Instacart, Target, Walmart and Kroger. Leading up to Easter, consumers can also head to Ferrero's Pinterest for Easter celebration ideas, and more.

Playful Easter Treats

The iconic Kinder Joy® Egg will be available in eight new egg-citing Easter themed designs, with new limited-edition toys. In addition, the eggs will be available in a Kinder Joy 4 Pack and a Kinder Joy 6 Pack , featuring fun designs that are great for Easter baskets and decorating.

Kinder® is also releasing adorable Mini Hollow Easter Figures , featuring six individually wrapped hollow Spring animal figures, with smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk lining, as well as Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs , featuring smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk center.

The Kinder ® Chocolate Happy Plush Easter Gift Box features a unicorn or a lamb friend and 12 pieces of delicious smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk filling. This cozy gift also comes with its very own adoption certificate, so it can become part of your family.

Nutella® , the beloved original hazelnut spread, is introducing limited-edition Mini Nutella® Easter Jars , an adorable 1.05 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar, available with light green and yellow lids. In addition, Nutella® &GO! will be available in Easter-themed portable packs.

Tic Tac® mints, passion fruit & green apple flavor nestles right into Easter Baskets of all shapes and sizes. Each pack features the delicious combination of juicy passion fruit and tart green apple flavored mints that hop across your tongue.

The CRUNCH® Bunny, featuring creamy milk chocolate with crisped rice, makes the perfect Easter basket centerpiece.

Butterfinger® and CRUNCH® NestEggs feature your favorite chocolate brands in small chocolate eggs, that are perfect for your candy dish or an Easter basket. In addition, Assorted Chocolate Minis from Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® and Baby Ruth ® feature assortments of your favorite chocolates with festive Spring wrappers.

Elegant Easter Offerings

Ferrero Rocher® Bunny Gift Box is all dressed up for Easter and features 13 fine Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates, making it a perfect gift.

Ferrero Rocher® Egg Gift Box features 13 fine Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut confections in a deliciously elegant egg-shaped stand up display box, perfect for gifting or as part of your Easter tablescape.

Ferrero® Eggs will be available in Caramel, Hazelnut and Cocoa flavors. Each bag features 10 chocolate covered crispy eggs with a creamy filling. Every indulgent piece is individually wrapped, making them perfect for sharing.

Fannie May® Milk Chocolate Bunny is an Easter classic. Featuring 3 ounces of premium milk chocolate, this bunny is sure to delight anyone.

For more information, follow Ferrero at @FerreroNACorp.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

