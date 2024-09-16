Premium Chocolate Brand, Kinder Bueno, to Give Free Bars Through the End of Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno is all about creating wow-worthy moments for brand fans and chocolate enthusiasts alike by transforming everyday moments into extraordinary ones. The unique combination of smooth milk chocolate, crispy wafer, creamy hazelnut filling, topped with dark chocolate drizzle creates a melt-in-your-mouth experience that defies expectation. These indulgent treats feature two individually wrapped bars, perfect for sharing or enjoying alone, a true wow-worthy experience and for the first time ever are being offered to consumers for free. Now through December 31, 2024, consumers can enjoy a free Kinder Bueno Bar at all participating retailers nationwide.

Kinder Bueno

Consumers can redeem an offer for free Kinder Bueno individually wrapped 2-pack bars, up to $2.00 value by the cash register at all participating U.S. retailers. To claim the offer, head to www.KinderBuenoWow.com and submit a digital offer request while supplies last. Once approved, simply show the digital offer on a compatible smart phone to the cashier at checkout prior to completing the purchase – and claim a free Kinder Bueno bar.

For additional information about Kinder Bueno's digital offer program, visit KinderBuenoWow.com and stay connected with the brand on social media (Instagram, Facebook, X).

INTERNET ACCESS, VALID E-MAIL ACCOUNT, AND SMART PHONE REQUIRED. U.S. only. Must be 18 or older. For coupon, visit kinderbuenowow.com by 12/31/24 at 11:59:59 PM ET and follow instructions. Coupon redeemable for (1) Kinder Bueno milk chocolate and hazelnut cream (1.5 oz size, 2 bar count) at participating retailers. (If purchase is made at non-participating retailer, coupon also available.) Coupon expires 2/28/25. Coupon value is up to $2.00 (tax not included). Not redeemable for cash. Not to be combined with other offers. Coupon void if republished or transferred. No rain checks; Kinder Bueno product must be in stock at retailer. Limit (1) Kinder Bueno product per household or e-mail address. Offer available while supplies last. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. See kinderbuenowow.com for complete offer terms.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. The limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate is a delicious take on the classic favorite, containing real white chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafer and finely decorated cocoa bits. Since launching in the U.S., Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

