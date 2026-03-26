Buy any two Ferrero products for a chance to win hundreds of daily and weekly prizes as well as the $1 million grand prize

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're hosting a watch party, cheering from the couch, or making a run to the snack drawer, Ferrero North America is making this summer's soccer season the sweetest one yet. Fans of iconic brands like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, Blue Bunny and more can enter Ferrero's 'Go All In' promotion starting April 1 by purchasing any two Ferrero products (or via free entry) for a chance to win $1 million and hundreds of daily and weekly prizes.

Ferrero goes all in on soccer's biggest stage with Tom Brady partnership giving fans a chance to win $1 million. Speed Speed Buy any two Ferrero products for a chance to win hundreds of daily and weekly prizes as well as the $1 million grand prize.

From the players on the field to the fans in the stands, soccer runs on heart and passion. That's the same energy Ferrero brings to every product. To capture that spirit, Ferrero has partnered with an icon who knows a thing or two about going all in: seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

"When Ferrero came to me, it was an easy yes. I consider them the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Treats). They stand for quality, passion, and excellence; the same values I've always believed in and live by," said Brady. "They're also all about celebrating moments that bring people together, and this summer's soccer tournament is one of those monumental events I'm really looking forward to as a fan."

Win Big with the "Go All In" Promotion

Here's how it works: buy any two Ferrero products, scan the QR codes or visit www.goallinandwin.com and scan the universal product codes (UPCs) for a chance to win a weekly or grand prize. No purchase? No problem. Fans can also enter for free for a chance to win daily. Entry is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, ages 18+.

The promotion runs April 1 through July 31, 2026, spanning the full tournament window. Prizes include:

$1 Million Grand Prize

Super Fan Trip to a Competing Nation (travel credit toward airfare, lodging, and expenses)

Ultimate Gaming Setup (gaming console, accessories, and gaming chair)

Fan Cave Upgrade (new TV, sound system, and theater seating)

200 daily winners taking home branded soccer merch like scarves, jerseys, gym bags, and more

Tom Brady "Goes All In" on the Other Football

Brady brings his signature competitive drive to a new role: soccer's biggest fan. From rallying consumers around watch party snacks to inspiring fans to show up for every match, Brady brings the same championship energy to the Ferrero lineup in a new "Go All In" commercial, created by Anomaly and produced by Shadow Lion. The 30-second ad begins to air on April 1, 2026, across Tubi, Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Roku, and Paramount, as well as YouTube, Meta, and TikTok.

A Portfolio United - Your Whole Snack Aisle Is In On It

Ferrero's treats are perfect for joyful shared experiences on game day and every day. That's why nearly every product in the portfolio is getting into the game, including: Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno, Keebler, Tic Tac, Butterfinger, Crunch, Halo Top, Blue Bunny and more. Look for special "Go All In" promotional packaging across aisles all summer long.

"This summer's global soccer tournament is the world's biggest cultural moment, and we're showing up in a big way," said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "Ferrero crafts the best products in the world, so we have a very intentional focus on driving trial by encouraging people who love one of our brands to become fans of the whole Ferrero portfolio."

The "Go All In" promotion is backed by a $100 million investment, marking Ferrero's first portfolio-wide campaign and largest marketing commitment in company history. The program is also supported by broadcast and streaming placements, digital and social activations, in-store displays, and influencer partnerships.

Follow Ferrero North America on Instagram and X to ensure you don't miss what else is coming.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNorthAmerica on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

CONTACT: Christina Panta, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America