Mother's® Cookies and Magnolia Bakery Whip Up a Whimsical Collab to Sweeten National Strawberry Month

This May, the two iconic brands are serving up a limited-time strawberry banana pudding creation for fans

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic names in the world of sweet treats are coming together for a berry sweet collaboration as delicious as it sounds. Mother's® Cookies is partnering with the legendary Magnolia Bakery to celebrate National Strawberry Month in the most delicious way imaginable, featuring the brand's newest flavor: Mother's Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures™ Cookies. For the month of May, select Magnolia Bakery locations will debut Magnolia Bakery's first Banana Pudding Bar collaboration – Mother's® Cookies Strawberry Banana Pudding – a custom pudding bar treat which includes Mother's new strawberry-flavored and sprinkle-topped cookies. This limited-edition delight features layers of strawberry puree pudding made with oven-roasted strawberries, vanilla wafers, and crumbled Mother's Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies, all topped with a full-sized, fantasy-inspired cookie to finish.

This May, the two iconic brands are serving up a limited-time strawberry banana pudding creation for fans

Mother's reimagined their beloved Mythical Creatures Cookies with a strawberry debut, bringing the iconic unicorns, dragons, sea serpents, and mermaids back in vibrant red and lavender frosting, topped with shimmering silver sprinkles. Each cookie delivers a new, bold strawberry flavor that serves as the perfect complement to Magnolia Bakery's World-Famous Banana Pudding. Together, this limited-time mashup is equal parts nostalgic, whimsical, and utterly irresistible.

"Strawberry is undeniably the flavor of summer, and its timelessness brings kids and adults alike to the table," said Julia Witten, Senior Brand Manager at Ferrero. "Magnolia Bakery has spent decades building one of the most devoted fan bases in dessert, turning their iconic banana pudding into a cultural phenomenon that has people lining up around blocks. Partnering that legendary status with Mother's Cookies, as we enter an exciting new era of innovation, is the kind of collaboration that transforms a sweet treat moment into a memory worth savoring."

Through May 24th, fans can visit participating Magnolia Bakery locations in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles to try the exclusive Mother's Cookies Strawberry Banana Pudding, made with new Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies. But that's not all! To officially kick-off National Strawberry Month, the first 100 in-store guests to purchase Mother's Cookies Strawberry Banana Pudding at participating locations on Friday, May 1st will receive a free pack of Mother's Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies. The collaboration will also be available via GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats for easy at-home enjoyment.

Mother's Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies round out the brand's star lineup alongside the beloved Original Circus Animal® Cookies and the chocolatey Dynamite Dinosaurs™ Cookies — giving families more ways to celebrate, spark imagination, and taste something truly extraordinary together.

Don't wait! Visit a participating Magnolia Bakery location this May and pick up a pack of Mother's Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies at a retailer near you. For more inspiration, recipes, and creative ideas for families to Stop and Taste the Frosting®, visit MothersCookies.com and follow Mother's Cookies on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Pinterest).

About Mother's ® Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's Cookies have been sparking celebrations and creating sweet moments of cookie joy. With its iconic fully frosted animal cookies covered in sprinkles, Mother's encourages parents and kids to take a step back from the daily grind and to live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting®. The Mother's portfolio includes Original Circus Animal Cookies, Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures Cookies, Dynamite Dinosaurs Cookies as well as seasonal offerings like Puppy Love™, Springtime Buddies™, Summer Sidekicks™, Eerie Critters™ and Reindeer Games™ Cookies.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that's known for its classic American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery continues to expand; with many of their best-selling products available in all lower 48 states and in over 40 bakeries internationally and a thriving ecommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide. For more information please visit www.magnoliabakery.com.

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SOURCE Ferrero North America