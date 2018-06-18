The ferrous metal casting machinery market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2018-2022.



Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Casting machinery has a high rate of production capacity and aids in obtaining complex cast parts. Ferrous metal casting machinery is used to produce ferrous cast parts. The parts are used in the manufacturing and assembling of equipment and components in a wide array of end-user industries.



According to the report, one driver in the market is X-ray casting defect recognition help in increasing efficiency. The demand for automatic defect recognition (ADR) in x-ray applications in the metal casting industries has been increasing in the recent years. An ADR system is provided with parameters by a quality engineer and is programmed to accept or reject decision in the production process. Additionally, these systems can document results independently, without any human involvement.



One trend in the market is casting process incorporating simulation technology. The simulation technology is used to produce reliable, high precision, and cost-effective components through the casting method. It also aids in enhancing the casting yield and reducing the overall processing time.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant energy-consuming technology. The manufacturing industries in many developing countries, including India, the third largest market foe metal castings, experience a significant power deficit. Metal casters mostly depend on natural gas and procured electricity for their energy requirements.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

HPDC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

LPDC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

GDC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Off-highway equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

US

Canada

Mexico

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Casting process incorporating simulation technology

Development of first-ever, all-in-one 3-D printing, casting, and forging technique

Growing popularity of latest casting technologies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Buhler

Norican Group

TOSHIBA MACHINE

TOYO MACHINERY & METAL

Vulcan Engineering

PART 16: APPENDIX



