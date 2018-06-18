DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market in North America 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ferrous metal casting machinery market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Casting machinery has a high rate of production capacity and aids in obtaining complex cast parts. Ferrous metal casting machinery is used to produce ferrous cast parts. The parts are used in the manufacturing and assembling of equipment and components in a wide array of end-user industries.
According to the report, one driver in the market is X-ray casting defect recognition help in increasing efficiency. The demand for automatic defect recognition (ADR) in x-ray applications in the metal casting industries has been increasing in the recent years. An ADR system is provided with parameters by a quality engineer and is programmed to accept or reject decision in the production process. Additionally, these systems can document results independently, without any human involvement.
One trend in the market is casting process incorporating simulation technology. The simulation technology is used to produce reliable, high precision, and cost-effective components through the casting method. It also aids in enhancing the casting yield and reducing the overall processing time.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant energy-consuming technology. The manufacturing industries in many developing countries, including India, the third largest market foe metal castings, experience a significant power deficit. Metal casters mostly depend on natural gas and procured electricity for their energy requirements.
Key vendors
- Buhler
- Norican Group
- Toshiba Mchine
- Toyo Machinery & Metal
- Vulcan Engineering
