Ferrovial announces the dividend per share amount for the cash dividend announced on 25 November 2025

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated 25 November 2025 announcing the declaration by Ferrovial SE ("Ferrovial", Ticker: "FER") of an interim cash dividend of in aggregate EUR 55,565,000.

Ferrovial announces that the dividend per share in the share capital of Ferrovial, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each, amounts to EUR 0.0770.

The dividend record date will be on 5 December 2025, and the expected dividend payment date is from 22 December 2025.

Forward-looking statements

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index), and strives to conduct all of its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

