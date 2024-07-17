Ferrovial appoints Pepe Baraja to lead its construction division for the U.S. and Canada

Ferrovial Construction expands leadership team to support next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, today announced changes to its construction division's leadership team. Pepe Baraja has been appointed CEO for the U.S. and Canada, reporting to Ferrovial Construction CEO Ignacio Gastón. Baraja replaces Angel Luis Sanchez, who was promoted to serve a global role as Major Projects and Operations Director.

Ferrovial's construction division is a key pillar in its value creation, providing end-to-end technical, engineering, and production capabilities to deliver complex projects. The company prepares for its next phase of growth as infrastructure investment strengthens in the U.S.

"These appointments are a natural evolution of our organization and play to each executive's strengths," said Ferrovial Construction CEO Ignacio Gastón. "Pepe's deep knowledge of the company, coupled with his proven ability to lead intricate, large-scale projects, will be invaluable as we execute our growth plans."

As Major Projects and Operations Director, Sanchez defines strategy and directs bidding, budgeting, forecasting, and performance reviews of major projects. Additionally, Sanchez oversees their project controls, operations structures, and global workforce planning. Sanchez has been with the company for 35 years, holding several leadership positions within the construction division.

Baraja now oversees all ongoing projects and business development activities in North America as Ferrovial intensifies its efforts in the U.S. Baraja first joined the company in 2002 and has led many complex projects. Most recently, Baraja served as chief operating officer for the U.S. and Canada, involved with key projects such as the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport in New York and the Ontario Line in Toronto.

"Ferrovial has been designing, building, and operating essential infrastructure in North America for 20 years, and there are many opportunities to increase our presence and create value," said Baraja. "I'm thrilled to step into this role at such an exciting time for the company and continue delivering high-quality infrastructure for communities."

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial (Nasdaq: FER) is a leading global infrastructure company transforming highways, airports, and energy infrastructure across North America and around the world. With approximately $27 billion in market capitalization, Ferrovial is North America's largest listed road and airport infrastructure company. The company has operated in North America for more than 20 years building and managing toll roads in Ontario, Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina, and is currently developing the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport in New York. Ferrovial is present in more than 15 countries, with global headquarters in Amsterdam and U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit Ferrovial on LinkedIn and X @ferrovial, and at ferrovial.com

SOURCE Ferrovial