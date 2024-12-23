Ferrovial recognized as a sustainability leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index World

The company achieves top ranking in the construction and engineering sector for 23rd consecutive year

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial today announced its 23rd consecutive inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World, a globally recognized benchmark for evaluating the sustainability performance of over 2,500 publicly traded companies. The company achieved top ranking in the construction and engineering sector, emphasizing its leadership in implementing responsible practices that promote business resilience.

"Ferrovial delivers road, airport, and energy infrastructure that creates high value for the communities where they are located, contributing to their well-being and socio-economic growth. Our consistent inclusion in DJSI World for more than two decades confirms our unwavering commitment to sustainability, our long-term approach and the innovative efforts of our teams to increase the positive impact of our operations," said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

The DJSI World is a leading benchmark for corporate responsibility, recognizing the top 10 percent of the world's most sustainable companies in each industry. Ferrovial was ranked number 1 in the Construction and Engineering sector in Europe and second globally.

Ferrovial is included in leading sustainability indices such as CDP, ISS ESG, Moody's, Sustainalytics and GRESB, highlighting the company's best practices in this area. In keeping with this commitment, the company continues to make progress on its 2030 Sustainability Strategy, structured around three key pillars: environment, community and governance. This approach led Ferrovial to become the first company to obtain AENOR certification for its strategic alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

