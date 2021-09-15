Fertility House Calls Now Available Nationwide to Help Women and Couples Take the First Steps to Parenthood Virtually

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today the expansion of Fertility House Calls—a platform that connects women and couples with fertility specialists for an initial virtual consultation. The service aims to reduce the emotional burden associated with the fertility journey by making it easier for individuals to take that first step. Prospective patients ready to take the next step on their path to parenthood can search, select and request an appointment with established fertility clinics in their area in a few steps. Now available nationwide, those interested can easily search for a nearby location by visiting www.fertilityhousecalls.com.

Statistics reveal that 1.4 million women may benefit from advanced fertility treatment, yet only 23 percent make it to a fertility clinic, and only 10 percent start a fertility treatment cycle.* For individuals who are hesitant to make the first visit to a fertility clinic, there is now a simple, convenient way to access personalized fertility care from the comfort of their own home with Fertility House Calls.

"Ferring's commitment to reproductive medicine and maternal health goes far beyond treatment development. Through programs like Fertility House Calls, we continue to support individuals on their unique fertility journey," says David Powley, Vice President of Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "We are proud to now offer Fertility House Calls at a national level to make the initial conversation with a fertility specialist as comfortable as possible."

The website allows users to type in their zip code and search for trusted clinics in their area. After requesting an initial virtual consultation, the first appointment with a fertility specialist can be hosted directly from an individual's home to assess their fertility journey to-date, as well as provide detailed information on potential next steps. With a growing list of clinic partners, Fertility House Calls is increasing accessibility to fertility care for potential patients across the United States.

"Fertility is personal and can be overwhelming – Fertility House Calls is a great place to start," says April Batcheller, MD, CCRM Minneapolis, Co-Founder, alongside William Schoolcraft, MD. "At CCRM, we believe in the program's mission to connect patients directly with the expertise they need to help make informed decisions about their future as well as advocate for their own path to parenthood. After launching the pilot program at our flagship clinic in Denver, we look forward to offering the service at all of our clinics across the country to give patients the personalized fertility care they deserve."

More information about Fertility House Calls can be found at www.fertilityhousecalls.com.

About Fertility House Calls

Fertility House Calls is a platform sponsored by Ferring Pharmaceuticals that aims to virtually connect women and couples who are ready to take the next step on their path to parenthood with fertility specialists for an initial virtual consult. This program initially launched in 25+ markets around the country in November 2020 and is now available nationwide. Find out if its available in a location near you: https://www.fertilityhousecalls.com/

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopaedics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING + (1-888-337-7464); visit http://www.ferringusa.com/

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, and third party reproduction. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , or social media channels, Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

