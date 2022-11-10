Fertility Supplements Market to be Worth $3.52 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fertility supplements market size is predicted to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The decline in fertility rates caused by increased consumption of cigarettes, alcohol, and caffeine is expected to fuel demand for fertility supplements in the coming years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By ingredient, the natural segment is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period owing to changing consumer preferences for using products that contain herbal and organic ingredients rather than synthetic ingredients.

By product, capsules and tablets held a sizeable revenue share in 2021 on account of ease of consumption and convenience for consumers.

By distribution channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment led the market with a revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to the accessibility and convenient purchasing of such products.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to rising consumption of supplements and growing retail chains in India , Japan , and China .

The market for fertility supplements is highly competitive. A number of strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion, have been favored by the dominant market players.

Read 150 page full market research report, "Fertility Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient (Natural, Synthetic/Blend), By Product (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels), By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fertility Supplements Market Growth & Trends

Rising demand for herbal fertility supplements owing to their natural ingredients is expected to drive the market. Consumers are seeking ingredients such as primrose oil, red clover, and grape seed extracts in products that are highly effective and have low side effects. In order to meet consumer demand all over the world, manufacturers are focusing on offering a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients. This trend is likely to continue over the forecast period and propel the market growth.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional value and health advantages of consuming dietary supplements is leading to a rise in the demand for over-the-counter (OTC) fertility supplement products. Therefore, the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in emerging economies. Demand for fertility supplements is also anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to self-medication, cost efficiency, and convenience of direct purchase.

Male infertility is mostly known to be caused by low sperm counts or lower sperm motility, which may be caused by hormonal imbalances. The pituitary gland and hypothalamus must function properly for both men and women to avoid hormonal imbalance and to be fertile. Increased alcohol and drug use, higher levels of stress, obesity, environmental factors, and frequent smoking are among the main causes of the rise in infertility rates, which will fuel the demand for fertility supplements.

Numerous government initiatives are planned to raise public awareness regarding fertility supplements and advance research and development, which has aided decision-makers in selecting supplements while taking their prior illness into account. For instance, U.S. Preventive Services Tasks, the Institute of Medicine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all women in reproductive age consume folic acid to prevent birth defects such as Neural Tube Defects (NTD). The market for fertility supplements is expected to expand as a result of the current focus on sexual well-being and increased consumer interest in fertility supplements.

Government initiatives such as "one child per couple," which involved forced sterilizations or abortions, reduced women's fertility. However, it is anticipated that the elimination of the one- or two-child per couple policies and significant changes to family planning laws will positively impact fertility rates. This element is predicted to hamper market expansion in China.

Fertility Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fertility supplements market based on ingredient, product, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Fertility Supplements Market - Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Natural

Synthetic/ Blend of Natural & Synthetic

Fertility Supplements Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Capsules

Tablets

Soft Gels

Powder

Liquids

Fertility Supplements Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Men

Women

Fertility Supplements Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

OTC

Prescribed

Fertility Supplements Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Fertility Supplements Market

Fairhaven Health

Coast Science

Lenus Pharma GesmbH

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Orthomol

Exeltis USA , Inc.

, Inc. PregPrep LLC

Bionova

Vitabiotics Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

extreme V, Inc.

VH Nutrition LLC

CellOxess LLC

Gonadosan

Amino Expert (Innovamed Ltd.)

Babystart Ltd.

Crown Nutraceuticals

Sal Nature

YadTech

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.