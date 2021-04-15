Fertility Test Market by Product, Mode of Purchase, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Test Market by Product (Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors (Urine, Saliva, Blood)), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription, Online), Application (Female, Male), End User (Home care, Fertility clinics, hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.

In terms of Purchase mode, OTC segment to register significant growth during the forecast period..

Based on the mode of purchase, the fertility test market is segmented into direct/prescription, OTC, and online products. In 2020 the OTC segment had the major market share and exhibited high growth. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the inclination of patients towards self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, increasing initiatives by market players to spread awareness on fertility, and the rising preference for confidentiality and accessibility of test results.

In terms Application, the female fertility testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020.

Based on the application, the fertility test market is segmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. In 2020, the female fertility testing segment accounted for a larger market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates, availability of a wide range of fertility testing options for females, increase in gynecological issues in women (such as PCOD/PCOS), and the high cost of IVF procedures.

In terms of product segment, ovulation prediction kits segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on products, the fertility test market is segmented into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors & male fertility testing products. A large share is attributed to the ovulation prediction kits segment due to the increasing use of ovulation prediction kits, easy over-the-counter availability and low cost, and higher accuracy than natural fertility testing techniques, such as calendar methods and cervical mucus monitoring.

The home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period `

Based on end-users, the fertility test market has been segmented based on end-user category-home care settings, hospitals and fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the inclination of patients toward self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, easy access to fertility and ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites, availability of user-friendly and easy-to-handle devices, and the growing preference for the confidentiality of test results.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly due to the growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, increasing funding/investments toward the development of fertility and ovulation monitors, and the growing focus of both international and domestic players on the Asia Pacific fertility test market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fertility Test Market Overview

4.2 Fertility Test Market, by Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 APAC Fertility Test Market Share, by Country and Application (2020)

4.4 Fertility Test Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Fertility Test Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age

5.2.1.2 Declining Fertility Rates Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Growing Population of Women of Reproductive Age

5.2.1.4 Launch of Advanced, Easy-To-Use Fertility Testing Devices with High Accuracy

5.2.1.5 Increasing Awareness of Fertility Testing

5.2.1.6 Growing Number of Gynecological and Reproductive Issues in Women and Men

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lesser Precision of Ovulation Prediction Kits

5.2.2.2 Unproven Accuracy of Urine-Based Ovulation Monitors in Pcos/Pcod Patients

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Combined Kits for Dual Testing of Pregnancy and Ovulation

5.2.3.2 Emerging Nations to Offer New Growth Avenues

5.2.3.3 Online Sales of Fertility Testing Devices

5.2.3.4 High Cost and Low Accuracy of Ivf Treatment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Fertility Testing Monitors

5.3 Ecosystem Coverage: Parent Market (In Vitro Diagnostics)

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 US

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 China

5.4.6 India

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.6 Degree of Competition

5.8 Number of Patients Utilizing Specific Fertility Techniques Worldwide (As of 2019)

5.9 COVID-19 Impact

6 Fertility Test Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ovulation Prediction Kits

6.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability of Ovulation Prediction Kits to Drive Their Adoption

6.3 Fertility Monitors

6.3.1 Urine-Based Fertility Monitors

6.3.1.1 Lower User-Interpretation Errors and Fast and Accurate Results Are Advantages Offered by Urine-Based Monitors

6.3.2 Saliva-Based Fertility Monitors

6.3.2.1 Saliva-Based Monitors Offer Cost-Effectiveness and Better Hygiene

6.3.3 Blood-Based Fertility Monitors

6.3.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Blood-Based Monitors is Expected to Drive Their Adoption

6.3.4 Other Fertility Monitors

6.4 Male Fertility Testing Products

6.4.1 Male Fertility Testing Products to Account for the Lowest Share of the Market

7 Fertility Test Market, by Mode of Purchase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct/Prescription Products

7.2.1 Availability of Insurance Coverage for Prescription Refills Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.3 OTC Products

7.3.1 Trend of Self-Monitoring and Remote Access Will Boost the Growth of this Segment

7.4 Online Products

7.4.1 Increasing Number of E-Pharmacy Platforms Boosting the Growth of this Segment

8 Fertility Test Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Female Fertility Testing

8.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Pcod/Pcos Will Boost the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Male Fertility Testing

8.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Fertility Devices to Aid the Growth of this Segment

9 Fertility Test Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home Care Settings

9.2.1 Easy Access to Fertility Testing Products Through E-Commerce Websites Will Stimulate the Growth of this Segment

9.3 Hospitals and Fertility Centers

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Fertility Centers to Boost the Growth of this Segment

9.4 Other End-users

10 Fertility Test Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Strategies

11.3 Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2019)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

11.8.2 Expansions

11.8.3 Other Strategies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Swiss Precision Diagnostics

12.1.2 Church & Dwight

12.1.3 Prestige Brands Holdings

12.1.4 Biozhena

12.1.5 Fairhaven Health

12.1.6 Fertility FocUS

12.1.7 Geratherm Medical

12.1.8 Hilin Life Products

12.1.9 Uebe Medical

12.1.10 Advacare Pharma

12.1.11 Ava

12.1.12 Babystart (Snowden Healthcare)

12.1.13 Valley Electronics

12.1.14 Sensiia

12.1.15 Mira Care

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Exseed Health

12.2.2 Tempdrop

12.2.3 Pregmate

12.2.4 Medical Electronic Systems

12.2.5 Swim Count (Subsidiary of Motiltycount APS)

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

