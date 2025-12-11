Fescaro sees rising demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions

SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is an article published in The Korea Herald:

South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro (https://www.fescaro.com/en/) said Monday that it has secured five consecutive contracts this year for its Key Management System (KMS) as global automakers race to meet tightening cybersecurity regulations.

The surge in demand comes as the automotive industry shifts toward software-defined vehicles. While this transition boosts connectivity, it also heightens exposure to hacking risks, prompting regulators — including the EU, South Korea, and China — to impose stricter security standards.

KMS serves as a core component for this security system. The system generates, stores, distributes, and manages cryptographic keys — digital "locks" that secure data communication across the vehicle's electronic control units. It oversees the entire 15-year lifecycle of these keys, ensuring that only authorized users have control permissions.

As cybersecurity becomes a prerequisite for mass production, automakers are increasingly requiring ECU developers to integrate KMS into their manufacturing lines. With around 100 million vehicles produced annually worldwide, managing millions of unique digital keys has become a major challenge for the industry.

Fescaro said its KMS platform is designed specifically to address these complexities. The solution provides an all-in-one system that covers implementation, certification compliance and long-term operation. The company has also completed updates to meet the 2025 KMS specifications of South Korea's leading global automaker.

"Our core strength is minimizing changes to existing production lines while offering optimized solutions backed by extensive experience," said Ku Seong-seo, chief strategy officer at Fescaro. "Because our system responds flexibly to the varying requirements of global automakers, it is highly preferred by ECU developers."

Fescaro positions itself as an "Integrated Vehicle Security Platform Provider." It is the only company in South Korea to achieve a "Grand Slam," having supported clients in securing all four major international automotive cybersecurity certifications: CSMS, SUMS, VTA, and ISO/SAE 21434.

