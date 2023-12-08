Fessler & Bowman Chooses Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 with Procore Connector

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading software developer and implementor of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for Commercial Construction organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce: 

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)
Fessler & Bowman, a Commercial Construction company in the Concrete & Heavy Civil Construction business, selected Microsoft Dynamics 365, and SIS Construct 365 to replace their legacy Foundation Software ERP system. SIS Construct 365 software solutions include Project Cost Management (PCM), Advanced Labor (AL), and SIS Construct 365 Procore Connector. Fessler & Bowman selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 over Viewpoint.

"SIS LLC is very pleased to be selected by Fessler & Bowman whose current solution was no longer serving their growth needs. A key selection factor was the interface to their Project Management Solution, Procore. Fessler & Bowman saw the SIS Construct 365 Procore Connector as solving their long-term data exchange speed issue. Now with the flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, SIS Construct 365 software, and the SIS Procore Connector, Fessler & Bowman construction operations can continue to rely on Procore and have Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 provide a robust financial and project accounting platform." Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner. 

"Fessler & Bowman selected, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS LLC due to its modern interface, being fully cloud developed, as well as system flexibility, reporting, and security. We selected SIS in one part due to their Procore interface capabilities and their 25-years of building Software Solutions and consulting expertise focusing solely on construction. With Microsoft AI we also have the foundation we need for significant future growth. We believe Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Construction is the right path on our digital transformation journey and our growth into the next generation." Rob Krueger, VP of Operations.

About Fessler & Bowman:

Founded in 1963 by Don Fessler & George Bowman as a residential flatwork and basement wall contractor, Fessler & Bowman has developed into a full-service self-perform concrete and civil contractor. Over the decades, our team has gained considerable experience in all facets of construction projects, making us one of the top contractors in the industry.

About SIS: 

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM implementation, rescue, assessment, business intelligence, and managed services. www.sisn.com   

About SIS Construct 365: 

Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for Project and Service driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. 

About SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management (PCM):  

SIS Construct 365 PCM works within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance to manage project financials and other project and service-based businesses. SIS Construct 365 PCM with Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides a complete end-to-end solution for commercial construction.  

About SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor (AL):

The SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor solution eliminates the need for HR and Payroll departments to maintain union information as well as manually calculate union deductions and fringe benefits. 

About SIS Construct 365 Procore Connector:

Construct 365 connector for Procore provides a purpose-built adaptor to connect Procore and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain management.  

For more information: visit sisn.com, or email us at [email protected] 

