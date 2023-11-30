Festo and zSpace Expand Partnership to Advance Electrical and Mechatronics Training Programs

Collaboration brings practical, hands-on training to students pursuing technology-driven careers through AR/VR platform

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, Inc. and Festo Didactic Inc. today announced they are joining forces to integrate zSpace's AR/VR platform with Festo's practical, hands-on training in the electrical and mechatronics fields. This initiative aligns with the aspirations echoed by Festo and zSpace's education partners to prepare students for technology-driven careers through cutting-edge learning opportunities. Additionally, this partnership supports the mission of Festo and zSpace to train a competent workforce that's ready to tackle real-world technical challenges.

zSpace's platform is a comprehensive solution consisting of Windows-based augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) laptops, software, standards-aligned content, and professional development. The Inspire laptop is an ultra-high-definition stereo display with a powerful CPU that supports workforce training applications in STEM, Health Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing, Transportation, Agriscience, and Computer Science through experiential learning experiences that are aligned to industry certifications. The stylus is a key component that allows users to 'reach into' the screen and manipulate virtual objects as if they were real. It is particularly beneficial in educational/workforce settings, providing an immersive learning experience that can enhance understanding and retention of complex concepts.

The first courses to be introduced will be 'Introduction to Mechatronics', 'Introduction to Electricity', and 'Festo Certification Program Level 1: Fundamentals of Electricity'. These programs will take a comprehensive approach to introducing electrical components and instruments while utilizing immersive simulation environments on zSpace's AR/VR Laptop. The Mechatronics program features preassembled stations that mimic real-world industrial processes and covers a variety of topics such as pneumatics, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), sensors, and system integration. The second phase of the rollout will include more advanced training from Festo's Industry 4.0 Certification Program (FICP).

"The alignment of our products has been a consistent request from our customers and partners. We're thrilled to respond to this demand by aligning our customer needs and wants, thereby enhancing the educational experience for all learners," said Michael Carbenia, Sr. Director of Workforce and CTE for zSpace.

Octavio Rojas, Sales Director US for Festo Didactic Inc. said, "With the highly engaging AR/VR platform from zSpace, in combination with Festo's innovative approach to industrial and technical education, learners are set up for success by gaining valuable exposure to digital equipment and interconnected systems that reflect the latest developments in the workforce and society."

For more information about the programs and the collaborative venture between Festo and zSpace, visit Festo Booth 801 or zSpace Booth 307 at ACTE's CareerTech VISION in Phoenix on November 30th and December 1st, 2023.

About Festo Didactic

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. Festo leverages its automation expertise to provide comprehensive industrial and technical education solutions. Festo Didactic is committed to providing educators and employers with the hands-on training, digital coursework and blended learning solutions needed to close the STEM skills gap. Our lab equipment, curriculum and certification programs are thoughtfully designed to support various learning pathways and on-the-job training. With 16,000+ certifications issued and 36,000 Festo-equipped educational institutions, Festo Didactic and its partners are preparing students and employees for the future of work. Visit Technical education | Festo USA .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on X.

