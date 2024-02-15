Festool Unveils New Drywall Sander for the Modern Professional: Setting New Standard for the Drywall Sanding Experience

Premium Tool Manufacturer Introduces a Game-Changing Lineup of Sanding, Guide Rail & Abrasive Solutions With New Easy-To-Use, High-Quality, And Strain-Reducing Designs

LEBANON, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, today announced new sanding and abrasive solutions for drywallers and painters, along with a new guide rail set designed to meet the needs of woodworkers. Available beginning March 15, 2024, the PLANEX LHS 2-M Drywall Sander (PLANEX M), two abrasive combo kits, and FS 1400/2-KP Guide Rail Starter Set are designed to enhance efficiency and improve finish results on the jobsite and in the shop.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the PLANEX M is a testament to Festool's commitment to innovation and user-centric design," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "We recognize the physical demands of sanding. That's why we've focused on creating a tool that offers ease-of-use, excellent surface quality, and reduces strain; making it the perfect upgrade or addition to any professional's toolkit."

PLANEX LHS 2-M Drywall Sander: The Specialist for Smooth Walls & Ceilings

The Planex M redefines the sanding pattern with its easy-to-use interface. The adjustable suction power and random orbit motion delivers a high-quality finish with ease. The ergonomic design is highly controllable and comfortable while being able to reach most surfaces.

Effortless Sanding. The PLANEX M features adjustable suction power, significantly reducing strain on the arms and back. Its carefully constructed design allows it to maintain its own weight on walls and ceilings, enabling easier handling and less fatigue during use.

The PLANEX M features adjustable suction power, significantly reducing strain on the arms and back. Its carefully constructed design allows it to maintain its own weight on walls and ceilings, enabling easier handling and less fatigue during use. Superior Surface Finish. Equipped with a random orbit sanding motion, the PLANEX M ensures a smooth and uniform surface finish, making it ideal for achieving top-quality results on walls and ceilings.

User-Friendly, Ergonomic Design. With a working length of 55-inches and an ergonomic T-shaped handle, it is comfortable to handle and well-suited for standard room height. Its ready-to-use design straight from the carrying bag makes set up and operation straightforward and seamless.

With a working length of 55-inches and an ergonomic T-shaped handle, it is comfortable to handle and well-suited for standard room height. Its ready-to-use design straight from the carrying bag makes set up and operation straightforward and seamless. Virtually Dust-Free. When used with the recommended CT 36 AC HEPA Dust Extractor (sold separately), the PLANEX M offers a virtually dust-free sanding experience for a cleaner work site and improved user comfort.

ETS EC 125 + and 150 + NET Abrasive Combo Kits: A Powerful Combination

The limited-edition Sander and NET abrasive combo kits include Festool's low-profile orbit sanders with EC-TEC brushless motors equipped with high-performance NET abrasives. These kits offer the Festool quality and performance professional tradespeople have come to expect.

ETS EC 125 + NET Abrasive Combo Kit: Precision and Control. The ETS EC 125, a 5" sander with a 3mm (1/8") stroke, is perfect for narrow surfaces. Its ergonomic design ensures control and helps reduce fatigue, delivering consistent, high-quality results. Advanced Dust Extraction. Equipped with GRANAT NET abrasives for minimal dust and tear resistance, enhancing finishes. Optimize dust capture by syncing with Festool dust extractors. Smooth Operation and Organization. Features like an integrated sanding pad brake and active vibration control help reduce fatigue. The kit includes a SYS3 SYS-STF Abrasive Systainer for organized transport and storage.

ETS EC 150 + NET Abrasive Combo Kit: Large Surface Mastery. The ETS EC 150 is a 6" sander with a 3mm (1/8") stroke, ideal for larger surfaces. Its low-profile, ergonomic design ensures control and comfort, paired with GRANAT NET abrasives for superior, dust-minimized finishes. Enhanced Coverage, Reduced Effort. The kit features a larger pad for more coverage and an electronic vibration control for comfortable, extended use. Streamlined Storage Solutions. SYS3 SYS-STF Abrasive Systainer that latches to the sander's Systainer, providing seamless storage and transport. The kit includes a variety of GRANAT NET abrasives for diverse sanding tasks.



FS 1400/2-KP Guide Rail Starter Set: The Perfect System, in one bag

The new Festool Guide Rail starter kit allows users to make straight, precise cuts for any application, including horizontal floor work and walls. Both rails can be connected for long, straight cuts with no deviations.

One Set For Everything. This comprehensive accessory set includes two guide rails with adhesive pads, connecting pieces, and screw clamps, all neatly and securely stored in the convenient guide rail bag for an all-in-one set that is ready to use.

Effortless Organization The guide rail bag not only ensures convenient storage and transport of the set but also protects your system accessories from debris and damage, maintaining their quality and longevity.

The guide rail bag not only ensures convenient storage and transport of the set but also protects your system accessories from debris and damage, maintaining their quality and longevity. Maximum Efficiency. Seamlessly integrates with Festool track saws, routers, and other accessories, offering unmatched versatility for a range of applications.

Starting March 15, 2024, the PLANEX LHS 2-M Drywall Sander (577359) will be available starting at $999.00. The FS 1400/2-KP Guide Rail Starter Set (577932) will be available at $399.00. The ETS EC 125 + NET Abrasive Combo Kit (578150) will be available at $575.00. The ETS EC 150 + NET Abrasive Combo Kit (578151) will be available at $675.00. For more information, please visit: https://www.festoolusa.com/builtbetter.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

